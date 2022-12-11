Traditional Muhammara Photo by LenyVavsha (deposits photos)

Calling all breakfast lovers! Today I wanna share with you one of my favorite dips: Muhammara.

Muhammara is a Middle Eastern dip if you are not familiar.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think that the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Ingredients

1 cup tomato paste

1 cup of chili paste

1 cup of extra virgin olive oil

2 cups breadcrumbs

1 cup of walnuts

6 cloves of garlic

2 teaspoons of black pepper

1 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons paprika

To the food processor; After adding the tomato paste, bread crumbs, olive oil, walnuts, peeled garlic, and spices, start the robot. Blend all the ingredients until they are pureed. Take it on a serving plate, drizzle pomegranate syrup on top, garnish with walnuts and serve. You can put the remaining muhammara in a jar and store it in the refrigerator.

Serving Suggestion of Muhammara Recipe:

You can serve the muhammara, on which you drizzle pomegranate syrup and extra olive oil, and garnish with parsley leaves. You can add semi-skimmed white cheese, which you cut into small pieces, to the muhammara mixture, the preparation of which varies from region to region.

This recipe will offer you an alternative snack for your menu. You can easily use it for dinners that you will organize together over the weekend. Since you can make this recipe in a short time, it will be an indispensable snack for you in case of emergencies.

Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.