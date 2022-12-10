Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Christmas Key Chain)

felting craft Photo by NatashaBreen / depositphotos

Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

You can carry the New Year spirit to your favorite corners by making small touches in your home. Christmas decoration, which has become a common habit, will be prepared in the easiest and most practical way for those who read this article.

Our sixth decoration; Christmas Key Chain

Materials:

Felt fabric in the desired color Colored buttons Colorful wool thread and needle Scissors Cotton

Application:

If you want to leave a small souvenir for your guests or family members who come to your house on New Year's Eve; You can try keychains prepared very simply. You can choose your felt fabrics from this color, as red, green, and white colors are usually remembered at Christmas.

Cut hearts, stars, or different shapes from felt fabrics that you choose completely according to your own taste. Cut 2 pieces of each shape the same size. Sew the 2 cut pieces with colored wool. However, do not plant it completely. You should leave a space where you can fill the cotton.

Fill the cotton into a small pillow from the space you left. You can create a ring from the ropes so that you can pass the keys and sew them to the desired point of the ornament. You can also consider creating details on your tiny pillows from colored buttons. If you use contrasting colors; Your gift will become more attractive.

If the wool thread is of good quality; The power to pull the keys will last longer.