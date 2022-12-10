Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Christmas Key Chain)

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtIo6_0jdckMN300
felting craftPhoto byNatashaBreen / depositphotos

Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

You can carry the New Year spirit to your favorite corners by making small touches in your home. Christmas decoration, which has become a common habit, will be prepared in the easiest and most practical way for those who read this article.

Our sixth decoration; Christmas Key Chain

Materials:

  1. Felt fabric in the desired color
  2. Colored buttons
  3. Colorful wool thread and needle
  4. Scissors
  5. Cotton

Application:

If you want to leave a small souvenir for your guests or family members who come to your house on New Year's Eve; You can try keychains prepared very simply. You can choose your felt fabrics from this color, as red, green, and white colors are usually remembered at Christmas.

Cut hearts, stars, or different shapes from felt fabrics that you choose completely according to your own taste. Cut 2 pieces of each shape the same size. Sew the 2 cut pieces with colored wool. However, do not plant it completely. You should leave a space where you can fill the cotton.

Fill the cotton into a small pillow from the space you left. You can create a ring from the ropes so that you can pass the keys and sew them to the desired point of the ornament. You can also consider creating details on your tiny pillows from colored buttons. If you use contrasting colors; Your gift will become more attractive.

If the wool thread is of good quality; The power to pull the keys will last longer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# key chain# gift# christmas# decoration# new year

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
3175 followers

More from Dicle Belul

Apple Chickpea Salad Recipe

Veggie wrapPhoto bylocrifa (depositphotos) Today I will share a different snack recipe with you. Maybe there are some of you who don't like chickpeas, but I think you will change your mind after this recipe. Also, it will be a different experience for chickpea lovers.

Read full story
1 comments

Mango Sticky Rice Recipe

Mango Sticky RicePhoto byamnacphoto (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today I want to share with you a different recipe: Mango Sticky Rice Recipe.

Read full story

Chewy Chocolate Fudge Recipe

Fudges on the platePhoto byteeleswonder (depositphotos) Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chewy Chocolate Fudge Recipe.

Read full story
1 comments

Vegan Lentil Meatballs Recipe

Vegan Lenti MeatballsPhoto bymrkornflakes (depositphotos) Today I want to share with you a vegan recipe. A low-calorie, gluten-free, and vegan recipe at the same time. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Read full story

Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Cinnamon RollsPhoto byVadim Vasenin (depositphotos) Today, I would like to share with you a recipe that you are familiar with: Cinnamon Rolls. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Read full story
4 comments

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Cutlery Napkin)

Cutlery NapkinPhoto byspringfield (depositphotos) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

Read full story

Muhammara Recipe

Traditional MuhammaraPhoto byLenyVavsha (deposits photos) Calling all breakfast lovers! Today I wanna share with you one of my favorite dips: Muhammara. Muhammara is a Middle Eastern dip if you are not familiar.

Read full story
2 comments

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Christmas Tree)

Alternative wooden Christmas treePhoto byz.h.u.k.yandex.ru (depositphotos) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

Read full story

Hot Beverage Recipes

What are your favorite hot drinks that you do not miss, especially on cold days? Coffee, herbal teas, hot chocolates, salep? So, which of them do you buy in ready-made packages, and which ones do you prepare at home with your own hands?

Read full story

Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal Recipe

Breakfast and drinks on the tablePhoto byKaterina (Pexels) Today, I will share with you a recipe that you can all consume for your breakfasts or snacks, which is very easy to prepare and does not take time. Maybe you want to consume this recipe at a breakfast table with your family on the first day of the new year, I think the whole family will love this recipe and ask you. Such recipes will save you time in your daily rush, if you have children who go to school early in the morning, this recipe will be a good alternative meal for them.

Read full story
1 comments

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Cone Door Ornament)

Decorative Door OrnamentPhoto byMeruyert Gonullu (Pexels) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

Read full story

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Decorative Candle)

Christmas Decor and Garland Near Burning CandlePhoto byLaura James (Pexels) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

Read full story
1 comments

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Luminous Bulbs)

Colored light bulbs in bottles. original garlandPhoto byKireyonok_Yuliya freepik. Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

Read full story

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Snowman)

Christmas decoration toy white snowman made of cotton wool with a blue scarf, on the shelf in the store.Photo bypereslavtseva freepik. Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

Read full story

Banana Bread Recipe

Top view banana bunPhoto byfreepik (freepik) If you like desserts or bread but are skeptical of these dishes in terms of weight or calories, this recipe may be for you. This recipe, which does not contain oil but does not compromise its taste, can be your go-to.

Read full story
6 comments

Butter Tofu Recipe

Paneer butter tofu or served with ricePhoto bystockimagefactorycom freepik. Today I will share a different tofu recipe with you. Maybe there are some of you who don't like tofu, but I think you will change your mind after this recipe. Also, it will be a different experience for tofu lovers.

Read full story
2 comments

Quinoa Vegetable Soup

Bowl of a soupPhoto byNavada Ra (Pexels) Quinoa is not a herb that everyone uses a lot in their recipes, but I think you will like the following soup recipe containing quinoa. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think that the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Read full story
2 comments

Garlic Bread Recipe

Garlic and herb bread slicesPhoto bytopntp26 freepik. Garlic is among the foods that add flavor to every dish. Garlic lovers can even eat this vegetable raw, despite its smell. However, there are many delicious recipes that can be made using garlic. Garlic breads for breakfast and dinner will be your favourite. How to make garlic bread If you are curious, you should try this recipe.

Read full story
6 comments

Vegan Nutella Recipe

Chocolate spread or nougat cream with hazelnuts in glass jarPhoto byazerbaijan_stockers freepik. We have to accept the fact that we all love Nutella, both for breakfast and as a snack. The difference between this Nutella recipe is that it is vegan, if you like this recipe, please feel free to share it.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy