Hot Beverage Recipes

What are your favorite hot drinks that you do not miss, especially on cold days? Coffee, herbal teas, hot chocolates, salep? So, which of them do you buy in ready-made packages, and which ones do you prepare at home with your own hands?

Yes, we know that you use tea bags in general, and hot drinks that we buy in ready-made packages, which we mix quickly with hot milk at most. And yes, we say that you can create hot drink recipes that will not look like the ones you buy from outside and even leave them behind with their taste if you prepare them at home with your own hands.

Make sure to write down these hot drink recipes so that you are sure of what ingredients you put in them, are so practical that they will take almost no time to make, and will always be at hand because you never know when you will want them.

Here are delicious, different, and practical hot drink recipes.

HOT CHOCOLATE

1 glass of milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

pinch of salt

A pinch of cinnamon (with the tip of a teaspoon)

1 teaspoon cocoa

1 dessertspoon starch

3-4 squares of chocolate

whipped cream for topping (optional)

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

1 glass of milk

2 tablespoons of coconut sugar

1 tablespoon of pumpkin puree (I boiled the pumpkins in a bit of water)

Half a sip of brewed filter coffee

Half a pack of vanilla sugar

Cinnamon and ginger with a teaspoon of cu

nutmeg grated

WHITE CHOCALATE MOCHA

1 glass of sick milk

3-4 squares of white chocolate

1 teaspoon of coconut sugar

1 teaspoon coarse coffee

Grated white chocolate for topping

CARAMEL LATTE

1 glass of hot milk

1 teaspoon coarse coffee

2 teaspoons of caramel sauce (you can increase according to your taste)

1 teaspoon of coconut sugar

2-3 tablespoons of sick water (to dissolve the coffee)

MOCHA

1 cup hot milk

1 teaspoon coarse coffee

2 tablespoons grated white chocolate

3-4 tablespoons of sick water (to dissolve chocolate and coffee)

cocoa for topping

The milk I use in the French press is hot. Hot chocolate and pumpkin spice latte drinks are made by boiling them in a coffee pot.