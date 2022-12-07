Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Decorative Candle)

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8s5O_0jaKxmjx00
Christmas Decor and Garland Near Burning CandlePhoto byLaura James (Pexels)

Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

You can carry the New Year spirit to your favorite corners by making small touches in your home. Christmas decoration, which has become a common habit, will be prepared in the easiest and most practical way for those who read this article.

Our third decoration; a Decorative Candle

If you want to prepare the candles that will decorate your table at home, let us express that very easy steps are waiting for you. To use candles on the table, in the console corner, or under the Christmas tree, you will need the following materials:

Materials:

  • Tiny tealight candles – Cylinder mold candle
  • A red checkered thin strip
  • cinnamon sticks
  • Any type of glass you want
  • Glue

Application:

If you want to make New Year's decorations and present them to the guests in your home, you can prepare an economical and stylish candle.

First, decide which type of candle you will use. If you are going to decorate with tiny candles, you will need a glass.

Stick a cinnamon stick around the glass and prevent the glass from being seen.

Now tie the cinnamon sticks around the glass with a red ribbon right in the middle. You can make ribbons.

Place a candle in the inner bottom of the glass and your ornament is ready. After positioning it on the table, you can light the candle with a lighter and give it a decorative look.

If you are using a large candle, squeeze the candle into the glass. After this step, the glass will look like the container of the candle.

Stick cinnamon sticks vertically around the glass one by one. Tie a few turns with ribbon from the bottom of the cinnamon sticks.

In the final stage, a candle in the glass and a red stripe on the bottom of the glass will appear. You can present such ornaments both as home decor and as gifts to your loved ones.

