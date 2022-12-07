Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Luminous Bulbs)

Colored light bulbs in bottles. original garland Photo by Kireyonok_Yuliya freepik

Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

You can carry the New Year spirit to your favorite corners by making small touches in your home. Christmas decoration, which has become a common habit, will be prepared in the easiest and most practical way for those who read this article.

Our second decoration; Luminous Bulbs

Materials:

tiny bulbs

glass glue

dust glitter

Application:

You can use handmade ornaments to decorate the Christmas tree at home. For this, the bulbs of the size you want will be very useful for you.

When the glittering powder glitters that you will obtain from stationery and haberdashery are attached to the bulbs, multi-colored images will emerge.

Stick a glass-free adhesive around the bulb. To perform this process very easily, pour the adhesive and powder glitter into separate containers.

Hold the bulb so that the glue does not touch your hand and dip it first into the glue and then into the glitter of your choice.

Hold the bulb in your hand for a few minutes and let it dry. You can use the dried and colored bulbs to decorate a tree or room.

I'm sure it will be much more enjoyable to enter your house with the lights you made yourself this New Year's Eve.