Banana Bread Recipe

If you like desserts or bread but are skeptical of these dishes in terms of weight or calories, this recipe may be for you. This recipe, which does not contain oil but does not compromise its taste, can be your go-to.

Ingredients;

• 3 ripe bananas

• 2 eggs

• 60 g (1/4 cup) nut butter (cashew, almond, or peanut butter) or tahini

• 70 g (1/3 cup) granular sweetener (erythritol, or coconut/ brown sugar)

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 1 tsp ground cinnamon

• 1/6 tsp salt

• 150 g (1 1/2 cup) oat flour (or any flour/ for protein powder read further)

• 50 g (1/2 cup) cocoa powder

• 2 tsp baking powder

• 50 g (1/2 cup) chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS

First, heat the oven to 180 C° (350 F°). In a large mixing bowl mash bananas and mix wet ingredients. Mix in dry ingredients. Pour into a loaf and bake for 30 - 40 minutes. Let it cool and serve.

This recipe will offer you an alternative dessert for your menu. You can easily use it for dinners that you will organize together over the weekend. Since you can make this recipe in a short time, it will be an indispensable dessert for you in case of emergencies.

Enjoy.