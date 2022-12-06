Butter Tofu Recipe

Paneer butter tofu or served with rice Photo by stockimagefactorycom freepik

Today I will share a different tofu recipe with you. Maybe there are some of you who don't like tofu, but I think you will change your mind after this recipe. Also, it will be a different experience for tofu lovers.

If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think that the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

In a bowl, add

• 2 blocks of tofu

• 1 tbsp vegetable oil

• 2 tbsp vegan yogurt

• 2 tbsp cornstarch

• 1 tsp minced ginger

• 1 tsp minced garlic

For the seasoning you can use; 1 tsp garam masala, 1 tsp turmeric, 1 tsp ground cumin, chili powder optional), and salt to taste.

Combine and bake at 400F/200C for 20 mins.

In the meantime heat; 2 tbsp butter, 1 tbsp vegetable oil add, 1 onion (diced), 1 tsp minced ginger, 1 tsp minced garlic, and 1 tbsp tomato paste, and sauté until soft.

Cook for 2-3 mins and then add

• 1 can crushed canned tomatoes

• handful cashews (soaked in hot water for 1 hour)

• 1/3 cup vegan cream or coconut cream

Blend until smooth and then add the tofu. Cook for 5 mins. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. Garnish with coriander and serve with rice and fresh naan.

This recipe will offer you an alternative dish for your menu.

Enjoy, please leave your opinions in the comment section.