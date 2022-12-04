Dairy Free Alfredo Sauce

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmUEI_0jWHt2qF00
Alfredo SaucePhoto byazerbaijan_stockers freepick

Alfredo Sauce is an easy, practical, and delicious Italian sauce recipe that you can use especially in your paste recipes.

The sauce, whose recipe and preparation I have shared below, has a difference, this sauce does not contain any animal ingredients. So we can think of it as a vegetarian sauce.

Ingredients:

1.5 cups of raw cashews- soaked in hot water & drained

3 TBSP garlic, minced

1 TBSP miso paste (or Dijon mustard)

Tsp onion powder

1 lemon, juiced

1/2-1 cup water to thin to preference

Salt and pepper to taste

In a food processor, add all the above ingredients and pour over your favorite noodles, potatoes, or green salad!

After you prepare your sauce, please indicate in your comments for which dish you use this sauce, the taste of the sauce, and whether you like the sauce. If you have ideas that the sauce could be better, or if you have tried your sauce on a different dish, please share your ideas so that we can create better recipes together.

As I mentioned above, since it is a vegetarian sauce, the ingredients in the recipe are different. If you are not a vegetarian, you can also try the classic Alfredo sauce, you can create a sauce that suits your taste. If you would like to use different products instead of the ingredients in the recipe, please share them with me.

Goodbye, for now, to come together in different recipes and bon appetit to all of you.

Thank you for your thoughts.

# sauce# vegan# pasta# recipe

