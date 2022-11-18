Creamy Oat Meal Recipe

A most common question a get just answered! Here is my favorite recipe and tips for how to make it.

Hot oats are one of our favorite options for cold winter mornings. Since it is a practical product to make, you can make it in bulk and consume it for many days.

Tips for creamy oatmeal:

- ﻿﻿use quick/instant oats

- use more liquid and cook them longer

Toppings:

- Berry of your choice, I used raspberry

- Chia Seed

- Plant-based yogurt of your choice

ingredients

﻿60g quick oats

﻿﻿250ml water or milk ( I love to use a mix of them)

﻿﻿1 tbsp maple syrup

﻿﻿1/2 tsp vanilla

﻿﻿1/2 tsp cinnamon

﻿﻿Pinch of salt

﻿﻿100g soy yogurt

