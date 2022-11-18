Creamy Oat Meal Recipe

Dicle Belul

A most common question a get just answered! Here is my favorite recipe and tips for how to make it.

Hot oats are one of our favorite options for cold winter mornings. Since it is a practical product to make, you can make it in bulk and consume it for many days.
You can add to the tariff according to your choice. If you have any ideas about what you want to say about the recipe or how this recipe could be better, please specify it in detail in the comment field.

You can save time by preparing this recipe in the morning before you go to work. Also, if you don't have any preparation or are tired when you come from work, this practical recipe will make your job easier.

Tips for creamy oatmeal:

- ﻿﻿use quick/instant oats
- use more liquid and cook them longer

Let's jump into the recipe.

Toppings:

- Berry of your choice, I used raspberry

- Chia Seed

- Plant-based yogurt of your choice

ingredients

  • ﻿60g quick oats
  • ﻿﻿250ml water or milk ( I love to use a mix of them)
  • ﻿﻿1 tbsp maple syrup
  • ﻿﻿1/2 tsp vanilla
  • ﻿﻿1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • ﻿﻿Pinch of salt
  • ﻿﻿100g soy yogurt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WiuWX_0jF5KnB000
OatmealAnna Tukhfatullina (Pexels)

I share below what needs to be done after the recipe.

  1. ﻿﻿﻿Add all the ingredients except the yogurt into a little pot. Bring to a boil and then let simmer for 5 mins while stirring until you reach your desired consistency.
  2. ﻿﻿﻿Let them cool down for 5 mins and then mix in the yogurt.

