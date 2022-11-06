Recipe of Brussels Sprouts (Maple)

Close-Up Shot of Brussels Sprouts Alesia Kozik (Pexels)

I know very well that not all of you are good with this vegetable, but I think you will change your mind after trying this recipe. This recipe, which can be a very good alternative for your winter tables, will also appear as a different taste.

I have shared the recipe and the making process below. Preparing this recipe will not take much of your time, and it will appear as a flavor you can present to your guests as a very good alternative on your table.

After trying the recipe and the resulting flavor, please share your ideas with me, and let's decide together how we can improve this recipe.

Please also let us know if you have changed your mind about this vegetable :)

4- 6 Servings,

15 min Oven Baked 400F

So easy and a favorite for those who don't like Brussels Sprouts or veggies in general.

Feel free to try it with any other root veggies, great side dish idea for the holiday season as well.

Let's get into the recipe, shell we?

Maple Brussels Sprouts

5-6 cups Brussels sprouts

3 tablespoons olive oil or cooking oil of choice

Salt and pepper,

3 tablespoons chopped pecans (optional)

1 ½ tablespoons dried cranberries (optional)

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

Topping

Drizzle of Maple

Preheat your oven to 400F

Add Brussels sprouts to a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons oil, ¼ teaspoon salt, and pepper. Toss to coat.