Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Granola recipes have always been different for me. Among the granola recipes that are simpler among other recipes, but also very delicious besides this simplicity, I chose the homemade pumpkin granola for you today.

You can also decorate this recipe as you wish. You can add any topping you want to it and you can visually show your difference.

Easy and healthy Homemade granola is the season fav!

Love mine in the morning, freshly baked and straight from the oven and warm.

Dry Ingredients

1 ½ cups nuts/seeds, chopped

¾ cup pecans, roughly chopped (almonds also work)



¾ cup Pumpkin Seeds

1 ½ cups old-fashioned, rolled oats

¼ cup ground flaxseeds

1 ts pumpkin pie spice

¼ ts ground cinnamon

pinch of salt

Wet Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut sugar

1 tbsp melted coconut oil

2 tbsp pure maple syrup

3 tbsp pumpkin puree

First of all, preheat the oven to 325°F. After that, bake for 20 minutes. Rotate the sheet, then bake for an additional 15-19 minutes.

After you try it, please share your thoughts with me, bon appetit.