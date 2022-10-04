Winter Seasoning Powder Recipe

Yellow Powder on Stainless Steel Plate Alena Darmel (Pexels)

With the change of weather and season, our recipes also adapt to this change. Canned green beans, a thousand and one kinds of tomato sauces, and roasted eggplants are among the most delicious winter preparations. For those who love okra, the frozen version of okra is definitely recommended. Pickles, tarhana, and noodles are the first winter preparations that come to mind. I wanted to support these preparations with a small but useful recipe for you.

Let's prepare an easy and delicious sauce to add to your dishes. It is a sauce that you can use with the arrival of winter, including soups and pasta. You have the chance to prepare it quickly with the spices found in almost everyone's pantry. You can store it in an airtight place in a vacuum glass jar.

This recipe is; Vegan, refined sugar-free, gluten-free, and oil-free.

Recipe:

- 1 Cup Nutritional Yeast

- 1 Tbsp Dried Parsley

- 2 Tsp Onion Powder

- 1 Tsp Garlic Power

- 1/2 Tsp Smoked Paprika

- 1/2 Tsp Dried Thyme

- 1/2 Tsp Dried Rosemary

- 1/2 Tsp Salt

- 1/2 Tsp Chilli Powder

- 1/4 Tsp Pepper

Put the ingredients in a blender. After that, blend all the ingredients above for 2-3 minutes and then you can store it. You can use it for a long time in the winter months and afterward by making it abundantly.

With the arrival of the winter months, I will continue to meet you with this and many similar recipes, Bon appetite.