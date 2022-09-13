Spare Time For Yourself

Smiling woman with hot drink reading book at home George Milton (Pexels)

What does it really mean to take time for yourself?

Doing nothing, listening to yourself, staying focused on yourself? Focusing on your hobbies? Do sports? Spending time with friends?

We are all moving from the corner a to corner b in the rush of getting somewhere and getting things done. Of course, since we do not spare any time for ourselves, we do not notice the water that fills our self-pool. As we focus on our occupations, we continue the shuttle weaving process, unaware of the increasing water speed and the number of taps. We keep repeating the process until we realize the overflowing water. And in the face of this faulty pool problem, which we encounter in the end, no matter what way we try, we cannot reach the answer. Yes, almost all of us drag ourselves into similar situations.

We fail to understand that work, power, money, things to do, cleaning, friends, meetings, and even family, in short, all our preoccupations are not more important than our health and happiness. Rather, we fail to see the fact that if we don't take enough care of ourselves, we won't be able to do the work we need to do or take care of the people we need to care for. We forget that the first thing needed to make others happy is our own happiness, we try to fight to the last drop of our strength. Then the expected result appears. We end up being one of the unhappy workers of our time, their mothers, their fathers, their spouses, or the living in general. In another saying; we deliberately say "wish" and then say "why can't I enjoy life". However, why is it obvious? And it's not like that, there is a reason that looks like a serious door! And that's our stingy approach to the time we allot for ourselves!

So if you're going to make a plan, you try to include your loved ones immediately, and you think it would be selfish to do anything without them. But you have to accept that it is time to give up such thoughts. After all, everyone needs to be alone, right? You should also know that you can eat alone, shop or go to the movies when appropriate. Long story short; You don't have to include your family or friends in every plan. You can continue to make your plans collectively. But remember that; After a while, you will not be able to hear your own voice because of the noise around you.

So, try to spare time for yourself.