Routines in Our Life

Routines are essential because your daily habits create your mood; This affects your personality. You see life as your emotional state is.

Happiness isn't about how much you do; it's about how well you do them. Happiness is not living anything else; it is experiencing what you have in new and different ways. If you set and maintain a routine for three weeks without making any changes, your chances of incorporating that routine into your life increase. Exercises help us cope with changes, enable us to develop healthy habits, and may reduce our stress levels.

How Do We Incorporate Routines into Our Lives?

Think about your daily activities. It's like watching something you love while drinking your coffee for 15-20 minutes a day, dedicating 30 minutes of the day to exercise, or reading a book before going to bed. Whatever you choose, make sure you practice it daily.

Think about what you do to connect with other people. It can be your partner, family members, or friends. Talk to them and ask how their day was. Cook, play once a week, and family bike rides on Sundays.

Having a routine, especially during stressful times, makes you feel more organized and in control. People who don't have order in their life and don't have much to focus on tend to worry more about stressful situations. This increases stress and anxiety. To get rid of this cycle, it is very important to have a regular day and routine.

Daily plans may change sometimes, but maintaining a basic order in routines such as waking up, eating, working, and sleeping can reduce your stress and make you feel better. It also gives you a regular window of time to do the things you need to do.