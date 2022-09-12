Routines in Our Life

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PQiv_0hmczQGP00
A Morning Pour On The KitchenTomáš Hustoles (Burst)

Routines are essential because your daily habits create your mood; This affects your personality. You see life as your emotional state is.

Happiness isn't about how much you do; it's about how well you do them. Happiness is not living anything else; it is experiencing what you have in new and different ways. If you set and maintain a routine for three weeks without making any changes, your chances of incorporating that routine into your life increase. Exercises help us cope with changes, enable us to develop healthy habits, and may reduce our stress levels.

How Do We Incorporate Routines into Our Lives?

Think about your daily activities. It's like watching something you love while drinking your coffee for 15-20 minutes a day, dedicating 30 minutes of the day to exercise, or reading a book before going to bed. Whatever you choose, make sure you practice it daily.

Think about what you do to connect with other people. It can be your partner, family members, or friends. Talk to them and ask how their day was. Cook, play once a week, and family bike rides on Sundays.

Having a routine, especially during stressful times, makes you feel more organized and in control. People who don't have order in their life and don't have much to focus on tend to worry more about stressful situations. This increases stress and anxiety. To get rid of this cycle, it is very important to have a regular day and routine.

Daily plans may change sometimes, but maintaining a basic order in routines such as waking up, eating, working, and sleeping can reduce your stress and make you feel better. It also gives you a regular window of time to do the things you need to do.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# routine# daily# coffee

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
1896 followers

More from Dicle Belul

Spending Time at Home

White Ceramic Teacup With Saucer Near Two Books Above Gray Floral TextileThought Catalog (Pexels) Sometimes we have to spend more time in our living spaces due to reasons beyond our control. This can affect our social lives negatively and we may have to live more sedentary lives.

Read full story

Spare Time For Yourself

Smiling woman with hot drink reading book at homeGeorge Milton (Pexels) What does it really mean to take time for yourself?. Doing nothing, listening to yourself, staying focused on yourself? Focusing on your hobbies? Do sports? Spending time with friends?

Read full story
1 comments

Anti-inflammatory smoothie

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I will share with you a refreshing smoothie recipe for summer. Blueberry smoothies are a refreshing treat to enjoy on a warm summer day or anytime you need a pick-me-up. Blueberries work well with any other berries, such as blueberries, raspberries, and acai berries, as well as a whole host of other ingredients like bananas, pineapples, oats, and even peanut butter! With tons of blueberry smoothie recipes to choose from, it’s easy to find the perfect blend of ingredients to suit your taste. For more delicious blueberry smoothie recipes you can follow me.

Read full story
1 comments

Three Easy HomeMade Dog Treats

Dog TreatsRODNAE Productions (Pexels) Looking for a way give our best friend a treat? Then you can check three recipes to make delicious dog treats at home!. Three Ingredient Pumpkin Treat - Servings: 20 treats.

Read full story
2 comments

19 Things Yogis Want You To Know About Yoga

Although it is popularly known around the world, there is still a lot of misconception about yoga and yoga practitioners. So, below, I've listed some things yogis want you to know about yoga.

Read full story

5 Best Ways to Overcome Anxiety

AnxietyAndrew Neel (Pexels) Worry is one of the hardest things to deal with. There doesn't seem to be a way for us to think clearly and deal with this anxiety when our minds are in a state of anxiety.

Read full story

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider VinegarEhioma Osih (Pexels) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Apple cider vinegar is common in food flavorings and preservatives. Some research suggests that it may also have several health benefits, including blood sugar control, weight management, and improved cholesterol. Apple cider vinegar is an acidic, sour-tasting substance made from fermented apples. Crushed apples, water, and yeast sit at room temperature for at least 30 days. During this time, the yeast turns the sugars from the apples into alcohol. Bacteria then turn the alcohol into vinegar.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Do We Say Namaste?

Namaste SignMikhail Nilov (Pexels) Have you ever thought about why you say namaste at the end of yoga classes? Or what are you actually saying or why are you saying it? Many rituals are attached to yoga, which adds spirituality to my work and thus distinguishes itself from other exercises.

Read full story

Clearing the Mind and Savasana

SavasanaElina Fairytale (Pexels) Has it ever happened to you too? As the yoga session draws to a close, everything slows down and you slowly lie down on the mat and wait for Savasana, but our mindsets in motion all the stress and anxiety we need to let go of when we walk through the door. Sometimes when we want to slow down, our mind acts more brutally than in a stressful situation and does not allow us to rest. This makes it difficult for us to relax and follow the yoga instructor's guidance. So how do we relax in Savanasa?

Read full story
1 comments

Getting the Right Yoga Mat in 6 Steps

If you're new to yoga or have been practicing yoga for a while, you can always find yourself shopping for a new mat. While this shopping will take a lot of time, you will want to find a mat to support your own exercise.

Read full story
1 comments

7 Health Benefits of Ashwagandha

Ashwaganda RootsPiyush Kothari (Vikipedia) Recently, there are natural choices that can help with stress. One of them is the roots of Ashwagandha. Therefore, I wanted to share with you a scientific article for Ashwagandha.

Read full story

Help to Protect Your Heart with Yoga!

Woman Practicing YogaElina Fairytale (Pexels) Yogis are well aware of the movements that are done with the logic of opening your heart in their sessions, but did you know that you can protect your heart longer with regular yoga sessions?

Read full story

7 Easy Ways Help You to Bring Meditation into Your Life

MeditationPrasanth Inturi (pexels) Taming our monkey mind during meditation or simply finding time to sit down each day? Either way, you don't have to be afraid: By introducing meditation into your life, you can easily have a peaceful mind in your daily activit.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy