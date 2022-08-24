Anti-inflammatory smoothie

Blackberry smoothie freepik

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I will share with you a refreshing smoothie recipe for summer. Blueberry smoothies are a refreshing treat to enjoy on a warm summer day or anytime you need a pick-me-up. Blueberries work well with any other berries, such as blueberries, raspberries, and acai berries, as well as a whole host of other ingredients like bananas, pineapples, oats, and even peanut butter! With tons of blueberry smoothie recipes to choose from, it’s easy to find the perfect blend of ingredients to suit your taste. For more delicious blueberry smoothie recipes you can follow me.

This smoothie, a heavenly fresh mixed fruit drink to chill out with in summer heat, is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and energy. Fresh or frozen berries used in this recipe make the healthy base for this cool smoothie and give it a taste and texture.

What you need for this smoothie;

Ingredients:

3/4 cup frozen wild blueberries or blueberries

1/2 banana

1/4 to 1/2 avocado

16 oz unsweetened almond milk

2 tbsp hemp seeds

handful of spinach

1 serving collagen powder

Add ice if needed

VEGAN COLLAGEN

Instead of being sourced from animals, collagen can now be made by using genetically modified yeast and bacteria.

Researchers have found that the bacteria P. pastoris, in particular, is the most effective and commonly used for genetically engineering high-quality collagen.

To produce collagen, four human genes that code for collagen is added to the genetic structure of the microbes. Once the genes are in place, the yeast or bacteria then start to produce building blocks of human collagen.

Pepsin, a digestive enzyme, is added to help structure the building blocks into collagen molecules with the exact structure of human collagen.

Once this process is complete, you have yourself vegan collagen!

