Three Easy HomeMade Dog Treats

Dicle Belul

Looking for a way give our best friend a treat? Then you can check three recipes to make delicious dog treats at home!

Three Ingredient Pumpkin Treat - Servings: 20 treats

(Vegan Friendly, Gluten Free)

Ingredients

  • 0.5 cup canned pumpkin
  • 2 bananas were very ripe
  • 3.25 cups unbaked oats

Instructions

  • Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  • Blend the oats until they are a fine powder.
  • Form a paste by mashing the pumpkin and bananas.
  • Add the oats (leaving some to flour your work surface with) and combine them together.
  • Draw into a dough and knead on the oat-floured surface.
  • Roll to a 1/4 inch thickness and cut into treat shapes.
  • Bake for 10 minutes and then allow to cool before serving up.

Banana Dog Biscuits - Servings: 20 biscuits

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp ground flax seed
  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1 cup wholewheat flour
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 0.25 tsp salt
  • 0.3 cup coconut oil
  • 1 banana large, mashed
  • 0.25 cup water

Instructions

  • Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  • Mix the flax seed, rolled oats, flour, cinnamon, and salt.
  • Add the coconut oil, banana, and water and draw it into a dough. You may need to add extra water to help it draw together.
  • Taking a tablespoon at a time, flatten the dough into circles on a baking tray and put it into the oven for 20 minutes.
  • Allow cooling fully before serving.

Carrot, Date, and Oatmeal Vegan Dog Treats - Servings: 40 treats

Ingredients

  • 1.5 cups gluten-free flour
  • 0.5 cup oatmeal
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 cup carrot grated
  • 2 tbsp dates finely chopped
  • 0.5 cup peanut butter
  • 0.5 cup water

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
  • Mix the flour, oatmeal, and baking powder
  • In a separate bowl mix the carrot, dates, peanut butter, and water.
  • Add the two mixtures together and combine fully.
  • Draw into a dough and roll out onto a lightly floured surface.
  • Cut into treat shapes and bake for 15 minutes.
  • Allow cooling fully before serving.

Dinner time :)

