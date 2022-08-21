Three Easy HomeMade Dog Treats

Looking for a way give our best friend a treat? Then you can check three recipes to make delicious dog treats at home!
Three Ingredient Pumpkin Treat - Servings: 20 treats
(Vegan Friendly, Gluten Free)
Ingredients
- 0.5 cup canned pumpkin
- 2 bananas were very ripe
- 3.25 cups unbaked oats
Instructions
- Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Blend the oats until they are a fine powder.
- Form a paste by mashing the pumpkin and bananas.
- Add the oats (leaving some to flour your work surface with) and combine them together.
- Draw into a dough and knead on the oat-floured surface.
- Roll to a 1/4 inch thickness and cut into treat shapes.
- Bake for 10 minutes and then allow to cool before serving up.
Banana Dog Biscuits - Servings: 20 biscuits
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp ground flax seed
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 cup wholewheat flour
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 0.25 tsp salt
- 0.3 cup coconut oil
- 1 banana large, mashed
- 0.25 cup water
Instructions
- Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix the flax seed, rolled oats, flour, cinnamon, and salt.
- Add the coconut oil, banana, and water and draw it into a dough. You may need to add extra water to help it draw together.
- Taking a tablespoon at a time, flatten the dough into circles on a baking tray and put it into the oven for 20 minutes.
- Allow cooling fully before serving.
Carrot, Date, and Oatmeal Vegan Dog Treats - Servings: 40 treats
Ingredients
- 1.5 cups gluten-free flour
- 0.5 cup oatmeal
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 cup carrot grated
- 2 tbsp dates finely chopped
- 0.5 cup peanut butter
- 0.5 cup water
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
- Mix the flour, oatmeal, and baking powder
- In a separate bowl mix the carrot, dates, peanut butter, and water.
- Add the two mixtures together and combine fully.
- Draw into a dough and roll out onto a lightly floured surface.
- Cut into treat shapes and bake for 15 minutes.
- Allow cooling fully before serving.
Dinner time :)
