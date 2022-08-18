Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is common in food flavorings and preservatives. Some research suggests that it may also have several health benefits, including blood sugar control, weight management, and improved cholesterol. Apple cider vinegar is an acidic, sour-tasting substance made from fermented apples. Crushed apples, water, and yeast sit at room temperature for at least 30 days. During this time, the yeast turns the sugars from the apples into alcohol. Bacteria then turn the alcohol into vinegar.

People have used apple cider vinegar for centuries to help flavor and preserve food. Today, many people claim that apple cider vinegar also has some medicinal properties.

  • May Lower Blood Sugar
  • May Aid Weight Loss
  • May Help Lower Cholesterol and Triglycerides
  • May Have Potential as an Antifungal Treatment
  • May boost skin health.

Although occasional use of apple cider vinegar is safe for most people, it does carry some risks. For example:

  • Apple cider vinegar is highly acidic. It may irritate your throat if you drink it often or in large amounts.
  • Apple cider vinegar may interact with certain supplements or drugs, including diuretics and insulin. This may contribute to low potassium levels.

Remember, there's no magic bullet for weight loss. Be skeptical of any approach that claims you can lose weight without decreasing calories or increasing physical activity.

