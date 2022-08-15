Getting the Right Yoga Mat in 6 Steps

Yoga Mat Dmytro (Pexels)

If you're new to yoga or have been practicing yoga for a while, you can always find yourself shopping for a new mat. While this shopping will take a lot of time, you will want to find a mat to support your own exercise.

Just like our body, mind, and soul, our yoga mat needs to be special. Your friend may claim that their mat is the best on the market, but it may not be the right mat for you. Before buying a yoga mat, reading the following tips will help you choose the right mat.

1) Weight

I put the weight criterion in the first place among the criteria you will look at when buying a yoga mat because this point can be overlooked the most. When you buy a very expensive mat, you may think that you have chosen the best one, but when you become unable to carry that mat due to its weight, this will cause you to question your choice.

The weight of the yoga mat is important if you are doing yoga in a studio outside rather than at home. If you only do yoga at home, you can buy a 10-pound mat and lay it wherever you want, and it will probably stay there forever. If you are going to carry a mat while traveling, it would be appropriate to choose the lightest mats.

2) Anti-slip

The non-slip mat ranks 2nd on our list. What could be worse than slipping into a warrior pose? If you are buying a mat over the internet, it is useful to read the reviews. If they say it's slipping for the mat, know that it's slipping. Choose a mat that is absolutely non-slip and grips the surface.

3) Measure

The size of the mat should be completely specific to you. If you are very tall, it is better to choose a wider mat. The ideal is to fit comfortably on the mat you use while resting your body in Savasana. Some yoga mats are designed to be round. If you are doing yoga at home, such mats may be suitable for you, but this choice will not be suitable for a crowded studio.

4) Thickness

The average yoga mat is 4mm, but you can choose a thinner or thicker mat. If you are planning to travel, especially if you are going to use an airplane, you can choose a thinner mat.

If you have sensitive joints, it is better to choose a thicker mat. Some people use pillows just for this reason and because of the thinness of their mats. The choice you make for your comfort may not be to your advantage in the long run. Imagine trying the tree pose on a thick mat, it will not be very suitable for balance. If you are unsure about the thickness, you can start with a 4mm mat.

5) Environmental Sensitivity

According to the Yoga belief Ahimsa, which means respect for the living, we should exercise in a way that does not harm our relationships and the environment. This is one of the most important reasons why many yoga mat manufacturers produce mats that are socially responsible and environmentally friendly.

For example, some yoga mats are made from recyclable materials, while others are designed as environmentally friendly mats. If you want to feel good while doing yoga, you will be happy to make such a choice.

6) Appearance

Finally, some yogis may attach great importance to the aesthetics and appearance of the mat they use. For example, is there a particular color you would like to see when looking at your mat? I know that many yogis only do yoga on a black mat, and some mats can even be customized according to your favorite mantra.

If you are concentrating on a particular chakra, you may even want to choose a mat that represents that chakra alone. Some mats even have lines and markings to help you align properly. For some people, this is a very good option, while for others it can be a very distracting choice. Everyone has different mat needs, the important thing is how it affects your work.

In the light of these preferences, the most ideal is to make a trial while choosing your mat before making your final decision. Otherwise, it will be inevitable to go to the same store more than once.

Finally, I would like to remind you that as you internalize the way of being independent of external objects with yoga practice, you can do your yoga practice without the need for any material, even on grass or on flat ground.