Experts to explore hidden consequences of the Roe v. Wade decision

It's not only women who are struggling to understand the personal and societal ramifications of the Supreme Court's June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Physicians, hospitals, insurers, economists, employers, politicians, privacy experts, activists, and attorneys are anticipating what promises to be a tsunami of far-reaching ramifications.

"Though we are currently focused on how this decision affects reproductive rights and women's health, there are a myriad of serious implications for other areas, said Mitzi Krockover, M.D., host of "Beyond the Paper Gown," a podcast that dives deep into the medical conditions and the factors that impact women's health, such as research, bias, policy--and politics.

"What we don't know can hurt us," she said. "The unforeseen and widespread consequences of the Supreme Court decision are just beginning to reveal themselves," said Krockover. "We need to anticipate the aftershocks – and prepare ourselves to take action if we are to protect our rights, privacy and even our finances and economy."

"Aftershocks: Unexpected Consequences of the Roe v. Wade Decision," a free webinar hosted by Krockover, will take place on July 6 at 10 a.m. MST/1 p.m. EDT.

"The repercussions will transcend gender, age, religion and political beliefs, and will affect all of us for generations to come," said Krockover. According to the Turnaway Study, a growing body of evidence demonstrates the connection between abortion access and the financial security and economic mobility of families – especially those already economically disadvantaged.

Countless questions are emerging:

Do menstrual trackers or personal health technologies place women at risk?

What are the ramifications for people seeking in vitro fertilization? Should women freeze their eggs now? Should eggs be transported to an abortion-protected state for storage?

What are the dangers for clients who visit anti-abortion "crisis pregnancy centers"?

Should women of child-bearing age stock up on abortion-inducing medications? How and where can they get them safely?

What are the threats to companies that support employees seeking to terminate a pregnancy?

Should non-gender-conforming persons or couples be taking added precautions?

What is the financial future for entrepreneurs and investors operating in the femtech or reproductive spaces?

What do men need to know to protect themselves and those they love?

What does this ruling mean for other rights, such as contraception access and same-sex marriage?

"This is perhaps the preeminent wicked mess of our time," said Krockover. "Knowledge will always prevail over paralysis or fear, so we hope people will tune in to learn how to protect themselves, their families and their employees.

Panelists include nationally recognized attorneys, government leaders, physicians, privacy experts and benefits professionals. Those who attend will receive information that supports them in taking action, preserving their privacy and preparing for the future.

Panelists include Kim Christensen Clark, senior attorney for reproductive rights, health and justice, Legal Voice; Heather Carter, former Arizona state senator and state representative; Linda Goler Blount, CEO and president, Black Women's Health Imperative; Sophia Yen, M.D., adolescent medicine specialist and CEO, Pandia Health; Blair Hirst, founder, Digital Health Review; Lara Compton, member, Mintz; Stephanie Humphrey, author, technology and lifestyle expert, ABC News; Delphine O'Rourke, partner, life sciences and leader of the Women's Health and Wellness practice, Goodwin.

Krockover is a physician, women's health advocate, entrepreneur, and femtech investor. She was vice-president of Women's Health at Humana, Inc. and founding medical director of the Iris Cantor-UCLA Women's Health Center. She created "Beyond the Paper Gown" to help women proactively take control of their health and wellbeing.

For more information and to register, visit the "Beyond the Paper Gown" website. “Beyond the Paper Gown" can be found on Apple Podcasts, iHeart podcasts, Audible.com, Spotify and Amazon Music.