Shaw Institute kicks off 2022 environmental lecture series

Charles "Charlie" Rolsky, recently appointed as senior research scientist at the Shaw Institute, will speak at a free public event June 29. Biodesign for Charles Rolsky

Under the steady hand of its founder, Susan Shaw, Ph.D., the enduring imprint of the Shaw Institute has reached far beyond its Blue Hill borders. Following Shaw’s passing in January, the Institute is building on its strong foundation with new people, projects and ideas.

“We are pleased to announce that Charles “Charlie” Rolsky, Ph.D. has joined the Shaw Institute as our senior research scientist,” said Matthew Newton, Board Chairman. “In this role, Charlie will lead the organization’s expanded scientific programming.”

Supporters, educators, activists and anyone interested in joining in the cause of environmental stewardship will have the opportunity to meet Rolsky at the season’s first lecture on June 29. Guests will hear about his journey from collecting whale poop in the ocean, to combing the beaches of the world for microplastics, to educating the public on the environmental threats posed by contact lenses.

This free event will take place on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 5-7 p.m. at the Blue Hill Research Center, 55 Main St., Blue Hill, ME 04614. A reception will precede the lecture. Masks are recommended.

Formerly with Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute Center for Sustainable Macromolecular Materials and Manufacturing, Rolsky is also the director of science, North America, for Plastic Oceans International, a nonprofit organization with the goal of ending plastic pollution and fostering sustainable communities worldwide.

Rolsky hosts Breaking It Down, a YouTube series that simplifies science in fun and engaging ways. Rolsky has a strong commitment to mentorship, outreach, and citizen science and has brought his knowledge and ideas to many community and educational organizations. His work has been featured in Newsweek, Inside Science, Salon, PBS, Science Friday, and a well-received TEDx talk.

Upcoming lectures will be announced in the coming weeks on the Shaw Institute’s Environmental Lecture Series webpage.

A zoom link will be available for those unable to attend in person but wishing to watch the lecture live and participate in the Q&A. A lecture video will also be available online shortly after the event on the Institute’s Environmental Speaker Series webpage.