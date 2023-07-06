Marshfield Scouts Invite You To A Recycling Drop-Off Event

Photo by Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Calling all members of the Marshfield community- the local scout troop needs your help! On Saturday, July 8, 2023, the Marshfield Town Hall will be the location of a recycling drop-off event hosted by Scouts BSA Troop 424 Marshfield. The bottle drop-off is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and is aimed at raising funds to support the scouts' community service projects. Plus, you won't even need to get out of your car!

"We provide a great curbside service. Just pull up, point us in the right direction (backseat or trunk) and we will do the rest." - Troop 424

Residents of Marshfield are encouraged to drop off their recyclable cans and bottles at the town hall during the event to support the scouts. Scouts BSA Troop 424 Marshfield is committed to giving back to the community, and this event provides a great opportunity for residents to contribute to a good cause.

"Troop 424 is an all-female Scouts BSA Troop welcoming girls ages 11-17 from Marshfield and across the South Shore." - Troop 424

According to a recent Facebook post, the scouts plan to repeat these recycling drop-offs in the future, and they are urging residents and locals to spread the word. The scouts are grateful to the community in advance for their participation and support.

The Scouts BSA Troop 424 Marshfield's recycling drop-off event is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and support a great cause. It is a chance to not only help the scouts but also contribute to a cleaner environment!

Marshfield Recycling Drop-Off Event Details

WHERE: Marshfield Town Hall

Saturday, July 8, 2023 TIME: 9 AM - 12 PM

