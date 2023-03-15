Marshfield High School's Football Field Could Get New Look

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

Photo by Keith Johnston on Unsplash

(MARSHFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS) Marshfield High School's football field may look a little different in the future! This is because the "TD Club" has announced they are currently raising funds to construct and install a video board located at the Marshfield High School on the James G. Anderson Field.

Photo by Marshfield Community Video Board

This will replace the current board, which the donation page explains is no longer functional. The TD Club hopes that this advancement in technology will help the student body and community as a whole. The fundraising page explains that:

“ A video score board will not only benefit, the Video & TV Production students and student athletes but the student body as a whole. Imagine, graduation ceremonies on the big screen, student produced content during games, community movie nights, large-scale group exercise., etc... ”

This project aims to bring the community together in more ways than one. The TD Club is seeking contributions and sponsorships from local businesses within the community to make this project a success. The donation page explains how that with the community's support, the school will be able to provide an interactive platform to showcase student productions, as well as enhance athletic events. This will also provide a place to advertise local businesses in town!

Photo by Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash

The donation page created on givebutter.com has (at the time of this article being published) raised $4,675 between 18 supporters.

Photo by Izuddin Helmi Adnan on Unsplash

