Small Business Creates Pop-Up Store For Bridgewater Seniors

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

Photo by Bridgewater, MA Senior Center

(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) A local farm-to-table grocery store, Holmestead Harvest, is on a mission to bridge the gap between local farms and the community.

Photo by Bridgewater, MA Senior Center

From providing subscription food boxes to accepting SNAP and HIP benefits, Holmestead Harvest is constantly coming up with new ways to better serve the community. The newest program provided by the owner Lizz Wilson is a pop-up market at the local senior center! The Bridgewater Senior Center posted a note of graduate towards the small-business owner, stating on Facebook:

"Lizz from Holmestead Harvest you made today a lot of fun! Thank you for the pop up market and we look forward to hosting you every Tuesday at 9:30 AM!"

The post went on to remind the Bridgewater community that this new weekly pop up market is open to the entire community- not just seniors, stating: "This new fresh market is open to all families, ages, area residents, and income levels. We welcome everyone!"

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

What is Holmestead Harvest?

Holmestead Harvest is a farm-to-table grocery store that bridges the gap between locally grown food and the community. Lizz Wilson, the owner of Holmestead Harvest, explains that she first "opened the farm store with just a small table and beverage cooler in the center of the horse barn, full of local produce and meats." Lizz continues, describing how she'd "work there daily with my baby strapped to my chest, just sliding in local farms’ DMs asking how to wholesale."

Photo by Holmestead Harvest

Two years later, and Holmestead Harvest has a full store and has grown its grocery subscription service "to over 100 families." Lizz has also "started crafting charcuterie boards and holiday meal kits with local cheeses and accompaniments."

Photo by Holmestead Harvest

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

If you'd rather start your week feeling more connected to your community than be disappointed it's Monday, sign up for my free newsletter, Community Connections!