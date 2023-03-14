9 St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Happening Around Plymouth!

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) St. Patrick's Day is one of the most celebrated holidays in Massachusetts. The community dresses up in green, attends parades, and drinks green beer while enjoying each other's company. If you're looking for a way to enjoy the day while supporting local businesses, then check out these nine St. Patrick's Day celebrations happening around Plymouth!

1) East Bay Grille Waterfront

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the East Bay Grille located on the Plymouth Waterfront. The celebration will feature Irish Step dancers throughout the day and evening, live music, and traditional Irish specials, including beef stew and corned beef sandwich, Guinness fish and chips, corned beef dinner, and Irish roasted salmon.

WHERE: East Bay Grille (173 Water St, Plymouth, MA 02360)

East Bay Grille Live Music Schedule

12 pm - 6 pm Mike Reynolds (Inside)

Mike Reynolds (Inside) 1 pm - 7 pm Jinty McGrath (Outside)

Jinty McGrath (Outside) 8:30 pm - 12 am Seven-Day Weekend (Outside)

2) The New World Tavern

The New World Tavern is hosting a St. Patrick's Day celebration featuring Irish food specials, bagpipe players, and live music all day. It's a great opportunity to enjoy some delicious food, traditional music, and a festive atmosphere while celebrating Irish heritage.

WHERE: The New World Tavern (56 Main St, Plymouth, MA 02360)

The New World Tavern Live Music Schedule

2 pm - 5 pm Tim Clark

Tim Clark 6 pm - 9 pm Jeff & Mando

Jeff & Mando 9 pm - 12 am Total Strangers

3) JB's Indoor Dog Park

Enjoy St. Paddy's day without leaving your furry friend at home! This local indoor dog park, which was recently featured as one of America's finest dog parks is hosting a St. Patrick's day celebration called 'Pups and Pints' that you won't want to miss! From a "pup up brewery" to live music and dog beer, this is sure to be pawsome event!

Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue will join with a few pups that need to find their forever homes

Stellwagen Beer Company will provide a pop-up brewery

David Woods in Co. will provide music for everyone

Guest appearance from 'Lucky The Leprechaun'

More Information About 'Pups and Pints'

Dogs will email on leashes for this event!

WHERE : JB's Indoor Dog Park (Kingston Collection Mall)

: JB's Indoor Dog Park (Kingston Collection Mall) COST: $15 Admission

4) Plymouth Public House

The Plymouth Public House is celebrating St. Patrick's Day in a delicious way with a menu that includes Irish classics and unique twists on old favorites.

Those who visit on St. Patrick's Day will have the chance to enjoy dishes such as potato-leek soup, corned beef reuben eggrolls, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness beef stew, and Irish pizza. To accompany the food, hand-crafted drink specials inspired by the holiday are available, including the Magically Delicious Martini, Slante Jello Shots, and Luck O-The Irish cocktail. Whether you're a foodie or just looking to celebrate the holiday with a delicious meal, the Plymouth Public House has something for everyone.

WHERE: Plymouth Public House (2294 State Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360)

5) Mamma Mia's

Mamma Mia's is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a special lunch and dinner menu inspired by Irish culture and food. While supplies last, each location will offer its unique options and menus, so check the website or visit the closest location for a surprise.

WHERE: Multiple locations, check their website for more information

6) Monte Christos

The local favorite, whose tag line is "where the locals go", is keeping things simple but delicious with a St. Paddy's Special of corned beef & cabbage!

WHERE: 745 State Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360

7) Tavern On The Wharf

Tavern On The Wharf is offering a special menu with starters, entrees, and desserts, giving customers the opportunity to indulge in a traditional three-course meal inspired by the holiday. From creamy leek potato soup to corned beef and cabbage, the menu is sure to delight those looking to celebrate the occasion with delicious food. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty meal or something sweet, Tavern On The Wharf has you covered.

WHERE: 6 Town Wharf, Plymouth, MA 02360

8) G Pub

G Pub is hosting a St. Patrick's Day celebration on Friday, March 17th. Food and drink specials will be available, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best green outfits for a chance to win swag and other giveaways. The festivities will include live DJ entertainment starting at 9 PM. Don't miss out on the fun at G Pub this St. Patrick's Day!

WHERE: West Plymouth Square, 101 Carver Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360

9) Spire Center

Enjoy an evening of Acoustic Alchemy at the Spire Center for the Performing Arts in Plymouth. "For over three decades the band have been at the forefront of contemporary jazz, even if the band's signature electric mix of styles has meant they have never comfortable fit..."

WHERE: Court Street, Plymouth

