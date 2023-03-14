Plymouth, MA

9 St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Happening Around Plymouth!

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C32sA_0lJ1TJiH00
Photo byxandro VandewalleonUnsplash

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) St. Patrick's Day is one of the most celebrated holidays in Massachusetts. The community dresses up in green, attends parades, and drinks green beer while enjoying each other's company. If you're looking for a way to enjoy the day while supporting local businesses, then check out these nine St. Patrick's Day celebrations happening around Plymouth!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jhq1l_0lJ1TJiH00
Photo byPatrick ForeonUnsplash

1) East Bay Grille Waterfront

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the East Bay Grille located on the Plymouth Waterfront. The celebration will feature Irish Step dancers throughout the day and evening, live music, and traditional Irish specials, including beef stew and corned beef sandwich, Guinness fish and chips, corned beef dinner, and Irish roasted salmon.

East Bay Grille Live Music Schedule

  • 12 pm - 6 pm Mike Reynolds (Inside)
  • 1 pm - 7 pm Jinty McGrath (Outside)
  • 8:30 pm - 12 am Seven-Day Weekend (Outside)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0un2p7_0lJ1TJiH00
Photo byK. Mitch HodgeonUnsplash

2) The New World Tavern

The New World Tavern is hosting a St. Patrick's Day celebration featuring Irish food specials, bagpipe players, and live music all day. It's a great opportunity to enjoy some delicious food, traditional music, and a festive atmosphere while celebrating Irish heritage.

The New World Tavern Live Music Schedule

  • 2 pm - 5 pm Tim Clark
  • 6 pm - 9 pm Jeff & Mando
  • 9 pm - 12 am Total Strangers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPg6C_0lJ1TJiH00
Photo byLuca BravoonUnsplash

3) JB's Indoor Dog Park

Enjoy St. Paddy's day without leaving your furry friend at home! This local indoor dog park, which was recently featured as one of America's finest dog parks is hosting a St. Patrick's day celebration called 'Pups and Pints' that you won't want to miss! From a "pup up brewery" to live music and dog beer, this is sure to be pawsome event!

More Information About 'Pups and Pints'

Dogs will email on leashes for this event!

  • WHERE: JB's Indoor Dog Park (Kingston Collection Mall)
  • COST: $15 Admission
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zdvk7_0lJ1TJiH00
Photo byMagdalena SmolnickaonUnsplash

4) Plymouth Public House

The Plymouth Public House is celebrating St. Patrick's Day in a delicious way with a menu that includes Irish classics and unique twists on old favorites.

Those who visit on St. Patrick's Day will have the chance to enjoy dishes such as potato-leek soup, corned beef reuben eggrolls, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness beef stew, and Irish pizza. To accompany the food, hand-crafted drink specials inspired by the holiday are available, including the Magically Delicious Martini, Slante Jello Shots, and Luck O-The Irish cocktail. Whether you're a foodie or just looking to celebrate the holiday with a delicious meal, the Plymouth Public House has something for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bygy1_0lJ1TJiH00
Photo byAngèle KamponUnsplash

5) Mamma Mia's

Mamma Mia's is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a special lunch and dinner menu inspired by Irish culture and food. While supplies last, each location will offer its unique options and menus, so check the website or visit the closest location for a surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cvga8_0lJ1TJiH00
Photo byDes RécitsonUnsplash

6) Monte Christos

The local favorite, whose tag line is "where the locals go", is keeping things simple but delicious with a St. Paddy's Special of corned beef & cabbage!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzJrm_0lJ1TJiH00
Photo byAlejandro LuengoonUnsplash

7) Tavern On The Wharf

Tavern On The Wharf is offering a special menu with starters, entrees, and desserts, giving customers the opportunity to indulge in a traditional three-course meal inspired by the holiday. From creamy leek potato soup to corned beef and cabbage, the menu is sure to delight those looking to celebrate the occasion with delicious food. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty meal or something sweet, Tavern On The Wharf has you covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKu1i_0lJ1TJiH00
Photo byFábio AlvesonUnsplash

8) G Pub

G Pub is hosting a St. Patrick's Day celebration on Friday, March 17th. Food and drink specials will be available, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best green outfits for a chance to win swag and other giveaways. The festivities will include live DJ entertainment starting at 9 PM. Don't miss out on the fun at G Pub this St. Patrick's Day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2ZGY_0lJ1TJiH00
Photo byMarcela LaskoskionUnsplash

9) Spire Center

Enjoy an evening of Acoustic Alchemy at the Spire Center for the Performing Arts in Plymouth. "For over three decades the band have been at the forefront of contemporary jazz, even if the band's signature electric mix of styles has meant they have never comfortable fit..."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxUXt_0lJ1TJiH00
Photo byEyestetix StudioonUnsplash

