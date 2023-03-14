'Canobie Lake Park' Shares Stunning Winter Photos

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVuCb_0lIqiagk00
Photo byCanobie Lake Park

(NEW HAMPSHIRE) Canobie Lake Park, the popular amusement park located in New Hampshire, recently shared behind-the-scenes photos of the park during the winter season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kv1oj_0lIqiagk00
Photo byCanobie Lake Park

The stunning photos, which feature the park covered in a blanket of gleaming white snow, were posted on the park's Facebook page and quickly gained attention from fans all around New England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7XDo_0lIqiagk00
Photo byCanobie Lake Park

According to the post, the photos were taken during the park's off-season, providing a rare glimpse of the empty and abandoned park. The post was liked by more than 1,000 fans and garnered numerous comments from people excited to see the park in such a unique state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Svoua_0lIqiagk00
Photo byCanobie Lake Park

One comment read, "Must be so cool walking through the park when it's empty. Great pictures." Another commenter noted, "Totally different seeing everything snow-covered!!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4510rW_0lIqiagk00
Photo byCanobie Lake Park

Canobie Lake Park, which has a rich history dating back to the early 1900s, will open for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Fans can look forward to experiencing the park's thrilling rides and attractions, as well as its beautiful landscape, which was highlighted in these stunning winter photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9X9u_0lIqiagk00
Photo byCanobie Lake Park

The History of Canobie Lake Park

Canobie Lake Park was opened in 1902 by The Hudson, Pelham & Salem Railways as a pleasure resort. It was closed in 1929 due to competition from automobiles. A private citizen purchased the park in 1932 and reopened it in 1936. The dance hall theater hosted famous bands and singers from the 1930s to the early 1950s. The park was sold to three friends from New Jersey in 1958, who renovated and expanded it to give it the leading edge to still maintain as New England’s Best Family Value today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLRcx_0lIqiagk00
Photo byCanobie Lake Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFTZY_0lIqiagk00
Photo byJon TysononUnsplash

