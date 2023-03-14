Spring Into Gardening: Local Seed Library Now Open!

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) With a snowstorm just around the corner, you might not be able to tell, but Spring is in the air! The Plymouth Public Library has announced that The Seed Library, located at the Plymouth Public Library and the Manomet Branch Library, has officially opened for the 2023 season.

The Plymouth Public Library invites the public to stop by either the Plymouth Public Library or the Manomet Branch Library and “choose from a vast variety of vegetable, flower, and herb seeds to plant in your garden this spring! Seeds are only available while supplies last and when they are gone, they are gone until the next planting season. Get them while they last!”

The Seed Library is a great resource for anyone interested in gardening, whether you are a seasoned gardener or just starting out. The library offers a variety of seeds, including vegetables, flowers, and herbs. Seed saving is encouraged, and the library has even offered classes in the past on how to save and store seeds.

According to a post made by a local women-owned farm Pumpkintown Farm Soaps, Plymouth County is in Zone 6B, which means lots of vegetables can be started indoors right now! Pumpkintown Farm Soaps explains, “Starting vegetables indoors ensures healthy plants and gives you bigger yields and an earlier harvest!”

So what are you waiting for? Stop by The Seed Library located at the Plymouth Public Library or the Manomet Branch Library and get your seeds today! Remember, seeds are only available while supplies last, so don't wait too long to get started on your garden this spring!

