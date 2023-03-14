Marshfield Resident Featured on NPR Podcast Represents "Silver Tsunami"

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

(MARSHFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS) A local Marshfield resident was recently featured on the NPR podcast "The Indicator From Planet Money". The episode, titled 'We found the missing workers', was released on March 10, 2023, and explains how the COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant changes in the workforce, and one of the most notable is a surge in retirements.

Many older workers have decided to retire sooner than expected, citing various reasons such as health concerns, financial stability, and changes in their work environment. Jim Stuart, a Marshfield, Massachusetts resident, is one of these individuals who decided to retire due to the pandemic.

Jim had been thinking about retiring for a while, being in his mid-60s and having worked for over 15 years at a company that made software for public libraries. However, the pandemic accelerated his decision to retire. The podcast "The Indicator From Planet Money" interviewed Jim and discussed how the pandemic took away one part of his job that he really enjoyed: going to trade shows.

Jim explains, “They were a great place to build new business, meet with people you really grew to be fond of over the years, then meet at the bar after the show. I mean, I miss that.” With the prospect of not being able to attend trade shows because of the pandemic, Jim decided that retirement was a good decision overall.

Marshfield resident Jim Stuart represents what has been dubbed the “silver tsunami,” a wave of aging baby boomers who have retired in droves during the pandemic. His story illustrates how the pandemic has accelerated retirement for some individuals. As more baby boomers retire, it will be important for organizations to find ways to transfer knowledge and skills to younger generations and adapt to a changing workforce.

Check out the full 9-minute episode here:

