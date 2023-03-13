Cohasset, MA

New Tickets Added To Sold-Out Gilded Age Tour In Cohasset

Dianna Carney

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqbEy_0lHfwJex00
Photo byCohasset Historical Society

(COHASSET, MASSACHUSETTS) Are you a history buff looking for an exciting and unique experience? Look no further than the Cohasset Historical Society's curator-led, small-group tour of "Furbelows, Flounces, and Fripperies: The Gilded Age in Cohasset."

This tour offers a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in the fascinating history of the Gilded Age in Cohasset, with details that could not be included in the exhibition. The Cohasset Historical Society has announced that due to high demand, two new dates have been added to the calendar!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjKHq_0lHfwJex00
Photo byCohasset Historical Society

What sets this tour apart is its small-group format, which allows for a personalized and intimate experience. Led by an expert curator, you will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions about the fascinating history of this time period. You'll get a chance to explore the Historic Costume and Textile Collection storage room, where you'll see firsthand some of the most stunning and intricate pieces from the Gilded Age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bs1qu_0lHfwJex00
Photo byCohasset Historical Society

This tour is perfect for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of history and experience it in a unique way. The Gilded Age was a time of great change and innovation, and this tour provides a rare glimpse into the lives of the people who lived during this time. Whether you're a seasoned history buff or simply curious about the past, this tour is not to be missed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Om7jI_0lHfwJex00
Photo byCohasset Historical Society

New Gilded Age Tour Dates

  • Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10 am
  • Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10 am

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to learn about the history of Cohasset and the Gilded Age. Visit the Cohasset Historical Society's website to purchase tickets before they sell out again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtXjI_0lHfwJex00
Photo byCohasset Historical Society

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

If you'd rather start your week feeling more connected to your community than be disappointed it's Monday, sign up for my free newsletter, Community Connections!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBj07_0lHfwJex00
Photo byJon TysononUnsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Things To Do# Event# Massachusetts# Local History# History

Comments / 0

Published by

Follow me for local news, community events, and trending topics within Massachusetts. Submit stories/tips directly to me by emailing dianna@diannacarney.com

Massachusetts State
2K followers

More from Dianna Carney

St. Patrick’s Day Magic at Tinker's Son: A Story of Kindness & Paying It Forward

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. A local South Shore resident, Alli, made a Facebook post on March 17th, asking the community to help her get a message of thanks to someone who had brought tears to her eyes.

Read full story
Scituate, MA

Don't Miss Scituate's St. Paddy's Day Parade Happening on Sunday!

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. The seaside town of Scituate, located on the South Shore of Massachusetts, is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with their annual parade, this year happening two days after the holiday, on Sunday, March 19th.

Read full story
Kingston, MA

New Day For Kingston’s Weekly Food Truck Night

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. The South Shore Food Truck Association made an exciting announcement on Thursday, March 16th. The news, which was announced on Facebook, explained that weekly Kingston Food Truck Night would be returning to the Hilltop Athletic Association in Kingston for a second year in a row. But this year, the weekly foodie celebration will be returning for the 2023 season on a new day of the week!

Read full story
Boston, MA

This Week in History: Boston Was First to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. Boston has a long and proud history of celebrating St. Patrick's Day. In fact, Bostonians were the first to celebrate the holiday in North America. The tradition dates back to March 17, 1737, when the city's Irish community came together to honor their homeland and the Patron Saint of Ireland. The celebration was a gesture of solidarity among the city's new Irish immigrants.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Discover, Learn & Connect at Boston Gardening Event (Plus, Free Admission!)

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. (BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) If you're looking to learn more about gardening, connect with other gardeners, or simply celebrate the start of the season, then the Gardeners' Gathering is an event not to be missed. This is a chance to learn new skills, be inspired, and celebrate the beauty and diversity of urban gardening.

Read full story
Duxbury, MA

Community Event: St. Patrick's Day Fundraiser For Playground Revitalization

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. The Duxbury Elementary Playground Project has been working tirelessly to revitalize the playgrounds at the Duxbury schools. According to the community playground project, they are aiming to replace the old playgrounds that have reached the end of their lifespans.

Read full story
Wareham, MA

Check Out Wareham's Newest Restaurant!

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. (WAREHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Calling all foodies and coffee lovers! Wednesday, March 15th, was a big day for the small restaurant chain Cape Cod Coffee, as they held the grand opening of their third location.

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Get Your Hands Dirty & Heart Happy at Annual Plymouth Event

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. (PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) Get ready for a day of hard work and fun at the Plimoth Patuxet Museums! The museum has announced that its annual Museum Clean Up Day will be held on March 18, 2023. You're invited to join the staff as they tackle everything from raking to painting to exhibit set-up and much more.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Search Team Rescues Hikers Stranded Overnight in Massachusetts State Forest

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. In a successful overnight rescue operation, two hikers were located and escorted out of Mount Washington State Forest in Massachusetts after becoming stranded in heavy snow.

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Marshfield High School's Football Field Could Get New Look

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. (MARSHFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS) Marshfield High School's football field may look a little different in the future! This is because the "TD Club" has announced they are currently raising funds to construct and install a video board located at the Marshfield High School on the James G. Anderson Field.

Read full story
Bridgewater, MA

Small Business Creates Pop-Up Store For Bridgewater Seniors

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. (BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) A local farm-to-table grocery store, Holmestead Harvest, is on a mission to bridge the gap between local farms and the community.

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

9 St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Happening Around Plymouth!

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) St. Patrick's Day is one of the most celebrated holidays in Massachusetts. The community dresses up in green, attends parades, and drinks green beer while enjoying each other's company. If you're looking for a way to enjoy the day while supporting local businesses, then check out these nine St. Patrick's Day celebrations happening around Plymouth!

Read full story

'Canobie Lake Park' Shares Stunning Winter Photos

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. (NEW HAMPSHIRE) Canobie Lake Park, the popular amusement park located in New Hampshire, recently shared behind-the-scenes photos of the park during the winter season.

Read full story
1 comments
Plymouth, MA

Spring Into Gardening: Local Seed Library Now Open!

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) With a snowstorm just around the corner, you might not be able to tell, but Spring is in the air! The Plymouth Public Library has announced that The Seed Library, located at the Plymouth Public Library and the Manomet Branch Library, has officially opened for the 2023 season.

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Marshfield Resident Featured on NPR Podcast Represents "Silver Tsunami"

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. (MARSHFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS) A local Marshfield resident was recently featured on the NPR podcast "The Indicator From Planet Money". The episode, titled 'We found the missing workers', was released on March 10, 2023, and explains how the COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant changes in the workforce, and one of the most notable is a surge in retirements.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Sagamore Bridge Repairs Are Delayed (Again!)

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. The Sagamore Bridge, located in Massachusetts, is a major transportation route that connects Cape Cod to the rest of the state, which is in need of repair, according to officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The bridge spans the Cape Cod Canal and is used by thousands of motorists every day. However, the repair date for the bridge has been rescheduled three times.

Read full story
2 comments
Stoughton, MA

Small Business in Stoughton is a "Showcase For The Creative Community"

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. Mad Mama Vintage is a fun and unique small business located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. It features a variety of vintage treasures and locally-made art. The store is owned by Pam, who describes it as "a showcase for the creative community" where independent artisans can showcase their work.

Read full story
Abington, MA

Check Out Abington's Newest Restaurant!

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. (ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) Calling all local foodies! Are you a sushi and ramen lover? If so, I have great news for you! A new restaurant, Ya's Sushi & Ramen, opened in Abington, Massachusetts, on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments
Plymouth, MA

Free Meal Kits: Plymouth Community Joins Forces to Fight Hunger

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish. (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) Two local organizations have partnered to provide free food options to the community of Plymouth County. They are currently distributing free pre-packaged dinner meal kits to everyone in the area on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy