New Tickets Added To Sold-Out Gilded Age Tour In Cohasset

Photo by Cohasset Historical Society

(COHASSET, MASSACHUSETTS) Are you a history buff looking for an exciting and unique experience? Look no further than the Cohasset Historical Society's curator-led, small-group tour of "Furbelows, Flounces, and Fripperies: The Gilded Age in Cohasset."

This tour offers a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in the fascinating history of the Gilded Age in Cohasset, with details that could not be included in the exhibition. The Cohasset Historical Society has announced that due to high demand, two new dates have been added to the calendar!

Photo by Cohasset Historical Society

What sets this tour apart is its small-group format, which allows for a personalized and intimate experience. Led by an expert curator, you will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions about the fascinating history of this time period. You'll get a chance to explore the Historic Costume and Textile Collection storage room, where you'll see firsthand some of the most stunning and intricate pieces from the Gilded Age.

Photo by Cohasset Historical Society

This tour is perfect for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of history and experience it in a unique way. The Gilded Age was a time of great change and innovation, and this tour provides a rare glimpse into the lives of the people who lived during this time. Whether you're a seasoned history buff or simply curious about the past, this tour is not to be missed.

Photo by Cohasset Historical Society

New Gilded Age Tour Dates

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10 am

Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10 am

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to learn about the history of Cohasset and the Gilded Age. Visit the Cohasset Historical Society's website to purchase tickets before they sell out again.

Photo by Cohasset Historical Society

