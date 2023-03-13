Sagamore Bridge Repairs Are Delayed (Again!)

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

The Sagamore Bridge, located in Massachusetts, is a major transportation route that connects Cape Cod to the rest of the state, which is in need of repair, according to officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The bridge spans the Cape Cod Canal and is used by thousands of motorists every day. However, the repair date for the bridge has been rescheduled three times.

When Will Repairs Begin?

Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have announced that repairs to the Sagamore Bridge will be delayed until March 20th. Starting on that date, vehicles traveling over the bridge will experience lane restrictions. The maintenance work start date and end date are weather dependent, which may have been why the repairs were delayed.

How Will Drivers Be Affected?

The Sagamore Bridge will be reduced from the current two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot-wide lane in each direction as roadway and bridge structural repairs are conducted. Lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed, and police details will be on site when work is being performed to assist with traffic. Repair work and lane restrictions are scheduled to run through May, so motorists should expect travel delays during the morning and afternoon peak travel periods each day.

History Of The Sagamore Bridge

The Sagamore Bridge has a rich history that dates back to the early seventeenth century. In around 1623, the construction of the Cape Cod Canal was considered by Captain Miles Standish of the Plimoth Colony. However, it wasn't until 1914 that the Cape Cod Canal was completed after four years of construction.

With the repairs scheduled to run through May, motorists should stay up-to-date with the latest news and traffic alerts to help plan their journeys accordingly. Despite the delays, the Sagamore Bridge remains an important part of Massachusetts' transportation infrastructure, and the repairs will ensure that it continues to serve the community for years to come.

