Small Business in Stoughton is a "Showcase For The Creative Community"

Mad Mama Vintage is a fun and unique small business located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. It features a variety of vintage treasures and locally-made art. The store is owned by Pam, who describes it as "a showcase for the creative community" where independent artisans can showcase their work.

Mad Mama Vintage carries vintage & collectibles, creative works from over 25 different local artists & artisans, signed books by over a dozen local authors, and unique wholesale gift lines from small independent studios across the country!

One of the first artisans to be featured in Mad Mama Vintage was Shana Cohen, the owner of Made With Love by Shana, a business that specializes in unique jewelry made from a variety of materials, including buttons, bottle caps, safety pins, LEGOS, game pieces, and even Barbie doll shoes. Shana Cohen credits Pam for "being willing to take a chance" on her and her jewelry back in 2018!

Since then, Made With Love by Shana has become a fixture in Mad Mama Vintage, with Pam working tirelessly to support local and handmade products. Shana Cohen is grateful for this support, stating that Mad Mama Vintage "is full of unique finds including handmade cards, vintage nostalgia, and of course.. my jewelry."

The partnership between Mad Mama Vintage and Made With Love by Shana is a perfect example of how local businesses can work together to support one another. By providing a platform for independent artisans like Shana Cohen to showcase their work, Pam is helping to build a vibrant and creative community in Stoughton. And by featuring unique and handmade products like Shana's jewelry, Mad Mama Vintage is offering customers an alternative to mass-produced goods that can be found in big-box stores.

Mad Mama Vintage was born in 2014, and opened its first brick-and-mortar location in 2018 at its old Pearl Street location! In October 2022, Mad Mama Vintage moved to a new and larger space at its current location at 725 Washington Street in Stoughton.

If you're ever in Stoughton, be sure to stop by Mad Mama Vintage and check out the amazing selection of vintage treasures and locally-made crafts. And while you're there, be sure to look for Made With Love by Shana's unique and creative jewelry. You won't be disappointed!

