Check Out Abington's Newest Restaurant!

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

Photo by Ya's Sushi and Ramen

(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) Calling all local foodies! Are you a sushi and ramen lover? If so, I have great news for you! A new restaurant, Ya's Sushi & Ramen, opened in Abington, Massachusetts, on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The new local spot, Ya's Sushi & Ramen, has much to offer in its small space! In addition to dining in, the restaurant also provides take-out. Their menu features a large selection of sushi, with over 19 options to choose from, including the popular Spider Roll, Volcano Roll, and Caterpillar Roll.

But that's not all! The restaurant also has a large menu with lots of ramen options, and you can customize your ramen with a variety of toppings. Whether you like your ramen spicy or mild, Ya's Sushi & Ramen has got you covered.

The restaurant has posted its menus on its new Facebook page, which was only created three days before its grand opening! The menu gives locals a chance to look ahead and get a feel for what they'll be ordering before stopping in and trying it out for themselves.

Fun Fact: The dream of this restaurant was born on November 4, 2022, when the LLC was filed for Ya's Sushi and Ramen by Braintree resident Niaocai Zeng.

WHERE: 800 Brockton Ave, Abington, MA

800 Brockton Ave, Abington, MA WHEN: Grand opening is on Monday, March 13, 2023

Photo by Ya's Sushi & Ramen

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

If you'd rather start your week feeling more connected to your community than be disappointed it's Monday, sign up for my free newsletter, Community Connections!