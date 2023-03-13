Free Meal Kits: Plymouth Community Joins Forces to Fight Hunger

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) Two local organizations have partnered to provide free food options to the community of Plymouth County. They are currently distributing free pre-packaged dinner meal kits to everyone in the area on Monday, March 13, 2023.

What Is The Meal?

This week's meal kit includes all of the ingredients needed to make a delicious chili for your family, including the meat. The meal kit, which comes in a handy bag, is completely free and available to everyone in the community. It is a great opportunity to enjoy a home-cooked meal with your loved ones without worrying about the cost of food.

Who Is Providing The Free Meal Kit?

The Plymouth Family Resource Center provides resources and support to families in the area for no cost. They are dedicated to helping families and individuals who are struggling with food insecurity, housing, and other basic needs. The South Shore Community Action Council is also committed to helping families in the community. They provide a wide range of services, including food assistance, education, and job training. By partnering together and providing free meal kits, they are making a real difference in the lives of families in the community.

Together, these two organizations are working to make a difference in the lives of those who are struggling. By providing free meal kits, they are helping to ensure that everyone in the community has access to healthy and nutritious food. They are also bringing people together and building a stronger community.

How Can You Pick Up A Free Meal Kit?

To pick up your free meal kit, head down to the Plymouth Family Resource Center located at 430 Court Street in Plymouth on Monday, March 13th, from 3:30 pm to 5 pm.

Free Meal Kit Information

WHERE: Plymouth Family Resource Center (430 Court Street, Plymouth, MA)

Monday, March 13, 2023 TIME: 3:30 PM - 5 PM

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

