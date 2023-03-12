From 'Ted 2' to 'Dexter': 5 Must-Visit Filming Locations in Massachusetts

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

If you're a movie buff and a fan of beautiful views, you won't want to miss these filming locations in Massachusetts that you might recognize from the big screen! The Trustees of Reservations, a non-profit organization in Massachusetts, has revealed that their properties have become a popular destination for filmmakers in search of picturesque locations over the past decade. The Trustees prides itself in having over twenty movies and TV shows filmed on their properties!

What is The 'Trustees of Reservations'?

The Trustees of Reservations is a non-profit land conservation and historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving natural and historical places in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The Trustees currently protect and care for more than 100 special places- more than 27,000 acres- all around Massachusetts.

How Can You Visit The Locations For Yourself?

If you're interested in a day trip to see a few of these iconic filming locations in Massachusetts, you're in luck! The Trustees have created a pre-planned road trip map, which includes five of these filming locations, making it easy to visit them all in one day.

From the rolling hills of Appleton Farms to the sandy beaches of Crane Beach, you can experience some of the most picturesque locations in the state on this one-day road trip. So pack your camera, grab a map, and get ready to hit the road!

1) Appleton Farms

Located in Ipswich, Massachusetts, Appleton Farms has been a filming location for the movie ‘Ted 2’. This beautiful 1,000-acre property features rolling hills, fields of wildflowers, and grazing cattle.

2) Crane Beach/Castle Hill

Also situated in Ipswich, Crane Beach/Castle Hill has been featured in numerous films, including ‘The Equalizer’ and ‘Little Women’. With its stunning beach and historic castle, this location offers breathtaking views.

3) Ravenswood Park

Located in Gloucester, Massachusetts, Ravenswood Park was a filming location for the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’. This 600-acre park features rocky outcroppings, scenic vistas, and a diverse array of flora and fauna.

4) Tantiusques

Situated in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, Tantiusques was a filming location for the popular TV show ‘Dexter’. This 57-acre property boasts a tranquil pond, rolling hills, and a variety of hiking trails.

5) Weir River Farm

Located in Hingham, Massachusetts, Weir River Farm was a filming location for the movie ‘The Love Guide’. This 75-acre property features a historic barn, rolling fields, and grazing livestock.

How To Visit More Filming Locations

These are just a few of the many filming locations available for you to visit, owned by The Trustees of Reservations. Whether you’re a filmmaker or simply a fan of beautiful landscapes, The Trustees’ properties are definitely worth a visit. To check out all of the locations and what was filmed there, visit The Trustees' website by clicking here.

Where Can You Find The Pre-Planned Roadtrip Map?

The Trustees have created a pre-planned road trip map on Google Maps that the public can download or print for free. To check it out for yourself, visit The Trustees' website by clicking here.

