Meet Baxter: The Fun-Loving Young Coonhound Looking For Love!

Photo by Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts / Photo Edit by Dianna Carney

(MASSACHUSETTS) An adorable pooch on the South Shore is looking for love! The Scituate Animal Shelter, which is currently taking care of the sweet young pup named Baxter, describes him in a recent post, stating:

"Baxter is all things young coonhound! He is fun loving, smart and enjoys his time outside. Nose to ground, Baxter loves to have a job and a focus! He is always looking to keep himself busy and would love a fenced yard to explore and patrol." - Scituate Animal Shelter

Photo by Scituate Animal Shelter

How Old Is Baxter?

At less than a year old, Baxter is eager to learn and loves to please. The Scituate Animal Shelter revealed that Baxter is treat-motivated and would be an excellent student to someone willing to put in the work. Being on the larger side, the animal shelter explains that although he is super friendly with everyone he meets, Baxter can be loud on leash when he spots other dogs, but he really just wants to make new friends.

Photo by Scituate Animal Shelter

Who Is A Good Match For Baxter?

"Baxter is extremely strong and will need someone who can handle him. He has been learning to walk very nicely on a front connect harness. Being a big ol hound, we are looking for a home for Baxter without small animals or cats. He would likely really enjoy another dog to be his buddy! Baxter is big, strong and goofy so older teens and adults are preferred. If you know and love Coonhound, this guy is for you!" - Scituate Animal Shelter

Photo by Scituate Animal Shelter / Photo Edit by Dianna Carney

How Can You Adopt Baxter?

For more information about The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts, please visit their website at https://scituateanimalshelter.org.

please visit their website at Visiting hours are Wednesdays 1:30-6 pm and Saturdays 10 am-2 pm for you to come view the adoptable pets.

You can apply for adoption at the shelter during their open hours or online by emailing adopt@scituateanimalshelter.org and asking for an application.

Photo by Ruby Schmank on Unsplash

