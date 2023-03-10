Discover Hidden Treasures At The Duxbury Spring Antique Show

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

(DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) Visiting an antique show is a thrilling experience that can leave you feeling like you have stepped back in time. As you wander through the displays, it's easy to get lost in the intricate details and beautiful craftsmanship of each object. You may find yourself marveling at the history and stories behind each piece, imagining the people who once owned and cherished them. The excitement of potentially discovering a hidden gem, a unique treasure that you won't find anywhere else, adds an element of anticipation to the experience.

Whether you are a seasoned collector with a trained eye or simply someone with an appreciation for the beauty and history of antique objects, this is one event happening in Massachusetts you won't want to miss! The Duxbury Spring Antique Show is a two-day event hosted at the Duxbury High School that brings antique dealers from around New England together.

The show offers collectors a wide range of antiques to choose from, from vintage clothing and jewelry to antique furniture and rare collectibles. With so many vendors and items to choose from, you are sure to find something that catches your eye.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Duxbury Spring Antique Show! For four decades, the community antique show has provided locals and visitors with a place to find antique treasures and collectibles while learning about the history behind the items. Make sure to mark your calendar and join the Duxbury community for a day of fun and discovery at the Duxbury Spring Antique Show!

The Duxbury Spring Antique Show Event Details

WHERE: Duxbury High School (71 Alden Street Duxbury MA 02332)

Saturday, March 18, 2023 and Sunday, March 19, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 and Sunday, March 19, 2023 TIME: Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-3pm

Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-3pm MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.duxburyboosters.org/duxbury-spring-antique-show/ for more information

