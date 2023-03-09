Webster, MA

Why Are Sheep "Popping Up" All Around This Massachusetts Town?

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNHeM_0lDc8zJx00
Photo bySamuel Slater Experience / Photo Edit by Dianna Carney

(WEBSTER, MASSACHUSETTS) Something unusual is popping up around this small town located in Worcester County, Massachusetts... stylish sheep! All thanks to a few creative community artists and the support of local businesses, these fun art pieces will become a normal occurrence for locals.

"Sheep will begin popping up all over Webster in the spring as part of the project." - Webster First
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHvhd_0lDc8zJx00
Photo byWebster First / Photo Edit by Dianna Carney

But... Why Sheep?

Webster's rich history inspired the idea to create life-size sheep statues that local artists have painted. These whimsical and not-so-fluffy statues of sheep were part of a public art project to support a new museum in the town of Webster, Massachusetts.

That museum was titled the Samuel Slater Experience, and it opened in 2021. The museum prides itself in its ability to "bring to life the local history of the American Revolution with immersive exhibits, featuring hi-tech 4-D video motion and sound."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ez40k_0lDc8zJx00
Photo bySamuel Slater Experience

As the museum focuses on local history, the public project decided to take inspiration from Webster's long and rich woolen mill history, which dates back over two hundred years. The museums namesake himself, Samuel Slater, was a "textile worker who helped create the town of Webster by bringing cotton spinning mills there in 1812."

"Using the water power of what is now Webster Lake and the French River, Slater was able to create an industrial town centered on cotton and woolen manufacturing, which attracted other businesses into the area. With the help of his famous friend, Senator Daniel Webster, the town of Webster, Massachusetts was born." - Webster First, The History
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RXVU_0lDc8zJx00
Painted by artist Dave LaabsPhoto byWebster First

All About The Sheep

According to Samuel Slater Experience, "the sheep were fabricated by Nebraska-based company Icon Poly, which has provided sculptures for public art projects for more than 20 years." The museum also revealed that each sheep weighs 30 pounds!

"The sheep represent the town’s roots to woolen manufacturing, and they began as blank canvases. Each sponsor may customize their sheep as they see fit."

The sheep helped support the opening of the Samuel Slater Experience, and now that the museum is open, the sheep will begin finding new homes in the local businesses that sponsored them!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOqCd_0lDc8zJx00
Painted by artist Dave LaabsPhoto byWebster First

