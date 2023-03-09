Multiple Sightings: Whales Return to Cape Cod Bay For The Season

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

Photo by Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce

(MASSACHUSETTS) Massachusetts is home to a rich feeding ground just East of Boston, which attracts a large percentage of the world's whale population annually. This marine sanctuary, dubbed the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, is the reason why Massachusetts Bay is one of the top places on the planet to see whales in their natural habitat.

Whale migration season in Massachusetts typically begins anywhere between May to mid-April, with the peak season starting in June. Just this week, during the first week of March, whales were spotted by multiple people navigating their way through Cape Cod Bay.

Photo by aurore murguet

Where Were The Whales Spotted?

Massachusetts residents have been closely watching the oceans and WhaleMap, while keeping each other updated on whale sightings in local Facebook groups. One post, which earned over 275 likes, announced the sighting of "Two right whales off Manomet Point". Another local resident confirmed the sighting with the comment, "Thank you for sharing!!! These are the same as I saw a day ago "

WhaleMap shows approximate locations of definite sightings of right whales. Photo by WhaleMap

The recent whale sightings don't come as a surprise, as a 2022 research study published in Global Change Biology revealed "that the level of right whale habitat use in Cape Cod Bay has increased significantly during the springtime."

The study also showed "that right whales and humpback whales’ peak use of Cape Cod Bay had shifted almost three weeks later" than their typical use. The New England Aquarium explained that "the study demonstrates that highly migratory marine mammals can and do adapt the timing of their habitat use in response to climate-driven changes in their environment."

Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash

