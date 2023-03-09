Girl Scouts Will "Egg Your House" If You Live In Bridgewater Area

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) A local Girl Scout group is offering to "egg your house" just in time for Easter! "Egg My Yard" is an annual service offered by a Massachussets-based Girl Scout troop in the Bridgewater area.

What is "Egg My Yard"?

This fun and festive Easter service invites you to sign up to have your yard "egged" by the Bridgewater Girl Scout troop. But don't worry! The Girl Scout troop will keep things sweet by including only plastic eggs filled with delicious treats that they will scatter across your yard- just in time for the Easter egg scavenger hunt!

What Is Inside The Eggs?

It has been announced that the eggs will contain three pieces of mini candy each. Candy selection will vary, but will include brand name favorites (Hershey's, Mars Candies, tootsie rolls, etc.). The Girl Scout troop asks that those participating in "Egg My Yard" note any allergies on the sign-up form they have created.

How Do You Sign Up To Be Egged?

The return of this hilariously named community favorite fundraiser was announced by the Bridgewater Girl Scouts on March 8, 2023 via a Facebook post. The post went on to reveal that there are limited spots available- so if you want to be egged, don't wait!

25 Eggs - $20

50 Eggs - $35

100 Eggs $60

The Google Form reminds you that due to limited spaces, those interested should "complete this form so we can make sure you and your family enjoy their eggs."

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

