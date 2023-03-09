Popular Small Business in Plymouth County Announces Big News

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) A Massachussets-based women-owned small business has announced the exciting news that they are officially registered as a farm!

Pumpkintown Farm Soaps, LLC is known for its natural and locally crafted goat milk soap made with no artificial ingredients, fragrances, or dyes. The business has become a beloved favorite among those in the Plymouth County community, earning over six thousand followers across multiple social media platforms. Elizabeth Arone, who owns and operates the business, founded the company after buying her childhood home and falling in love with the soap-making process.

100% Beeswax Luminaries Photo by Pumpkintown Farm Soaps, LLC

Last year, Elizabeth revealed in a Facebook post a bit more about the beginnings of Pumpkintown Farm Soaps, LLC.

"In 2015, I bought my childhood home here in town, a beautiful and nostalgic 1880 New England farmhouse. Over the years, I’ve been drawn to the land in pursuit of happiness and homesteading is where I landed. Everything I am and have has been obtained slowly, a natural progression into this beautiful lifestyle. I started with chickens (that’s always where it all starts) and goats. From there, I started making goat milk soap. Soap making somehow turned into bee keeping, then came the candles. And if you’ve been following along, you know I’ve become a little obsessed with gardening." - Pumpkintown Farm Soaps, LLC

Photo by Pumpkintown Farm Soaps, LLC

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Pumpkintown Farm Soaps, LLC announced that they were officially a registered farm, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The business made the announcement via Facebook, in a post that read:

"Big news! I’m now an officially registered farm thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture! Turns out bees and flowers matter! (Duh ) Things are finally in motion for me around here, albeit small, but I’m working really hard behind the scenes to bring my visions to a much bigger fruition. So thank you to all my 7k followers for supporting me all these years… I can’t wait for this next chapter!" - Pumpkintown Farm Soaps, LLC

To find out more about Pumpkintown Farm Soaps, LLC, or to check out their full line of products, visit their website at www.pumpkintownfarmsoaps.com.

Photo by Pumpkintown Farm Soaps, LLC

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

If you'd rather start your week feeling more connected to your community than be disappointed it's Monday, sign up for my free newsletter, Community Connections!