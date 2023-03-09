Explore The Complexities of a Mother's Brain at Free Virtual Discussion

If you enjoy this article, be sure to click "follow" to be one of the first to know when I publish.

Photo by Sarah Chai

(MASSACHUSETTS) If you're a new mother looking to learn more about your own brain, look no further than this free virtual event that asks the question:

"Is the powerful and overwhelming bond connecting mothers with their newborns borne of maternal instinct, or is the connection grounded far more deeply in science?" - Event Information

Photo by Sarah Chai

What Topics Will Be Discussed At The Event?

You're invited to join author and New England native Chelsea Conaboy as she discusses the "myths, neuroscience, psychology and reality of how changes in our brains help us adapt to parenthood" just as she does in her recently published book, Mother Brain: How Neuroscience is Rewriting the Story of Parenthood, which this event is named after.

Photo by Chelsea Conaboy / Photo Edit by Dianna Carney

This virtual event will feature Chelsea Conaboy and MGH Writer-in-Residence Suzanne Koven, MD, MFA, who will discuss the emerging science about the maternal brain. Mass General Hospital's free museum, Paul S. Russell, MD Museum of Medical History and Innovation, is hosting this virtual event. Registration is required for this free event, so that the Zoom link can be sent directly to event attendees closer to the event date.

Photo by Anna Shvets

"Mother Brain: How Neuroscience is Rewriting the Story of Parenthood" Event Details

WHERE: Virtual Lectrure via Zoom

Virtual Lectrure via Zoom WHEN: Thursday, March, 23, 2023

Thursday, March, 23, 2023 TIME: 6 PM - 7 PM

6 PM - 7 PM COST: Free

Free REGISTER: A Zoom link will be sent to those who register for this free event via Eventbrite (click here).

Photo by Pixabay

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

If you'd rather start your week feeling more connected to your community than be disappointed it's Monday, sign up for my free newsletter, Community Connections!