The Free Museum Most Boston Locals Don't Know Exists

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) If you've ever walked by the beautiful three-story glass building on the corner of Cambridge Street and North Grove Street, you most likely wouldn't think twice about stepping inside. But, those that have looked past the extremely long name and visited the Paul S. Russell, MD Museum of Medical History and Innovation (otherwise known as the Russell Museum) can tell you that a world of innovation and exploration sits just beyond the glass doors. The best part? Admission is always free!

What is The Russell Museum?

The Russell Museum consists of three floors, each with its own themes focusing on the 200-year evolution of health care and medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Mass General, which accepted its first patient in 1821, is one of the nation's oldest hospitals. The hospital has become known for its advances in medicine, and prides itself in numerous accomplishments, including:

The first public demonstration of surgical anesthesia by William T.G. Morton and John Collins Warren (1846)

The identification of appendicitis by Reginald Fitz (1886)

The establishment of the first medical social service by Richard Cabot and Ida Cannon (1905)

The first replantation of a severed arm by a surgical team led by Ronald Malt (1962)

What Does The Museum Include?

The first floor of the Russel Museum "houses nearly 2,000 square feet of exhibits organized around various medical themes." From medical instruments throughout the years to a first-hand look at how operations were once handled, the museum opens visitors' eyes to how far medical care has come in such a short amount of time.

The second floor of the museum features "rotating exhibits and space for lectures, presentations, receptions and other special events."

The top of the building includes a beautiful rooftop garden, which is open to the public year-round. The garden includes "more than 30 kinds of trees, shrubs, grasses, vines and ground covers along with sweeping views of the Beacon Hill neighborhood."

How Can You Virtually Visit The Russel Museum?

The Russell museum offers a virtual option for those looking to explore history without leaving home! One of Mass General Hospital's most historic buildings is the Ether Dome, which is the "site of the first successful public surgery using ether as a surgical anesthetic." The hospital has created a digital tour available for free to the public for those looking to explore the Ether Dome's history a bit more. For a virtual tour of the Ether Dome, click here.

Ether Dome, Circa 1930s Photo by Paul S. Russell, MD Museum of Medical History and Innovation

Paul S. Russell, MD Museum of Medical History and Innovation Information

WHERE: 2 North Grove Street, Boston, MA 02114

2 North Grove Street, Boston, MA 02114 COST: Admission is free

Admission is free WHEN: The museum is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 am to 2 pm

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 am to 2 pm MORE INFORMATION: www.russellmuseum.org/

