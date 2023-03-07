Female Farmers in Massachusetts Celebrated at Special Event

Celebrating the Women of Trustees Agriculture Photo by The Trustees of Reservations

(SOUTHBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS) Did you know that 36% of farmers in the United States are women? A local Massachusetts-based non-profit has announced a special one-day-only event that will celebrate female farmers!

Women also represent an increasing share of hired farm laborers, accounting for 26% of the farm labor workforce in 2019, up from 19% in 2009 Photo by American Farmland Trust / Photo Edit by Dianna Carney

How Will The Event Celebrate Female Farmers?

Massachusetts ranks #6 in states with the most female farm producers, with 43.6% of farmers in Massachusetts being female. The non-profit, the Trustees of Reservations, is celebrating female farmers in the Bay State with an event happening at Chestnut Hill Farm, starting with the ones who work on their farms.

"Agriculture at the Trustees is cutting-edge in many ways, including that so many of our farmers are women," explains the Trustees. "During this special evening at the Chestnut Hill Farm Deerfoot Barn, you’ll meet the women behind our regenerative agriculture practices, nourishing meat and vegetable CSAs, and agricultural outreach programs."

43.6% of farmers in Massachusetts are women. Photo by Tony Pham on Unsplash

"Via an engaging panel discussion, you’ll be inspired by these women and their stories of how they chose this field. You’ll learn about their unique passions that drew them to agriculture, whether they are forming community connections, regenerating the soil, raising quality meat, or providing fresh food to others. Join us as we celebrate these women who break ground, both on our farms and in the industry!" - The Trustees of Reservations

Although this event is targeted towards an adult audience, the Trustees invites children to join the event at no charge, "if they are interested in the content and are able to be an attentive member of the seated audience."

"We celebrate Women's History Month to remind ourselves of the accomplishments of women throughout the years to our culture and society. From science to politics, it's a chance to reflect on the trailblazing women who lead the way for change."- The Trustees of Reservations

Photo by Zoe Schaeffer on Unsplash

What is The 'Trustees of Reservations'?

The Trustees of Reservations is "a non-profit land conservation and historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving natural and historical places in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts." The Trustees currently protect and care for "more than 100 special places- more than 27,000 acres- all around Massachusetts."

Photo by Zoe Schaeffer on Unsplash

Celebrating the Women of Trustees Agriculture Event Details

WHERE: Chestnut Hill Farm ( Chestnut Hill Road , Southborough, MA 01772 )

Chestnut Hill Farm ( Chestnut Hill Road , Southborough, MA 01772 ) WHEN: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 TIME: 5:30 PM - 7 PM

5:30 PM - 7 PM COST: Trustee Member: FREE ; Nonmember: $5

Trustee Member: FREE ; Nonmember: $5 MORE INFORMATION: To learn more about this event, visit the Trustee's official website by clicking here.

Photo by Gonzalo Facello on Unsplash

