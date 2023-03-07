Calling All Pup Parents! Check Out This Dog-Friendly St. Paddy's Day Party

Photo by JB's Indoor Dog Park

(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) Calling all pup parents on the South Shore! You're invited to an evening of festive fun with your furry friend. A local indoor dog park that was recently featured as one of America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks by BringFido.com has announced a St. Patrick's Day event that invites your four-legged kids to join the fun.

Who Is Hosting The 'Pups & Pints' Event?

JB's Indoor Dog Park, the indoor dog park that was recently featured as one of America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks by BringFido.com, has announced they are hosting this pawsome celebration! The indoor dog park announced that the "Pups & Pints" celebration will be held at JB's Indoor Dog Park's convent Kingston Collection location in Kingston, Massachusetts.

Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue will join us with a few pups that need to find them forever home.

Stellwagen Beer Company will provide a pop-up brewery

David Woods in Co. will provide music for everyone

Guest appearance from 'Lucky The Leprechaun'

To make this event the most fun for everyone, JB's Indoor Dog Park has announced that this is a leash-on celebration, keeping all pups safe!

What Does The Indoor Dog Park Look Like?

JB's Indoor Dog Park describes their space as a "3000 square foot, clean, safe, social and exciting environment." The indoor canine play space offers "you the chance to play with and exercise your dog, use the agility equipment and socialize with other dogs and their owners. "

'Pups & Pint' Event Details

