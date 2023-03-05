Barnstable, MA

Cape Cod Art Museum Celebrates Opening With Free Admission All Month Long!

Dianna Carney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssnAw_0l8g6OKa00
Photo byThe Cahoon Museum of American Art

(BARNSTABLE, MASSACHUSETTS) A local art museum located on Cape Cod has announced they are opening for the 2023 season on March 15th, and are celebrating with free admission for everyone for the entire month of March!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4djK_0l8g6OKa00
Photo byThe Cahoon Museum of American Art

Which Art Museum?

The Cahoon Museum of American Art is located in Cotuit, which is one of the seven villages of the Town of Barnstable, located in the mid-Cape region of Cape Cod. The museum has announced they are opening its doors for 2023 on March 15th with free admission for the whole family. The local art museum invites you to join them to enjoy "experience art, incredible exhibits, and fun and educational activities."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4Fsv_0l8g6OKa00
Photo byThe Cahoon Museum of American Art

What Exhibits Are At The Cahoon Museum of American Art?

The Cahoon Museum of American Art showcases "a collection of American art from the 18th century to contemporary art in a charming historic home with a modern gallery addition." The museum also has temporary exhibits, such as Wampum: Stories from the Shells of Native America which opens on March 15th and will stay open until April 16th.

"The Museum serves as a dynamic environment for experiencing and enjoying art. We bring to life and preserve a rich historic collection and create a conversation between old and new by cultivating art from contemporary artists who engage connections to New England’s heritage and the wider story of American art." - The Cahoon Museum of American Art
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSYaY_0l8g6OKa00
Photo byThe Cahoon Museum of American Art

The Cahoon Museum of American Art

  • WHERE: The Cahoon Museum of American Art ( 4676 Falmouth Road, Route 28, in Cotuit, MA 02635 )
  • DIRECTIONS: Cotuit is one of the seven villages of the Town of Barnstable, located in the mid-Cape region of Cape Cod.  Cotuit can be found between Osterville, Marstons Mills and Mashpee. The Museum is located where Main Street, Cotuit meets Route 28 and near where Route 130 meets Route 28.
  • OPENING DAY: March 15, 2023
  • HOURS: Wednesday – Sunday, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
  • COST: Free admission for the month of March
  • WEBSITE: www.cahoonmuseum.org
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FGsWi_0l8g6OKa00
Photo byThe Cahoon Museum of American Art

