Adults-Only "Naughty Pottery Night" Coming to Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS) Enjoy a fun night out with friends that promises to keep you laughing the entire time! A local establishment has teamed up with South Shore Pottery Shop to put on an adults-only event that will have event attendees coming home with art that may be considered a bit risque!
What is 'Naughty Pottery Night'?
This 21+ event invites you to arrive with an idea, ready to create, or if you show up a bit unsure, no worries- South Shore Pottery Shop's teacher will help you brainstorm! Silkscreens and design transfers will be available for you to use!
Pieces to choose from will include:
- Planters
- Platters
- Plates
- Mugs
- & More!
"Nothing beats laughter! You will certainly get that at this event. A night of laughter, a night to create, a night to socialize. Get the girls together, for a fun night out! These events sell out, so get your seats today" - South Shore Pottery Shop
When is 'Naughty Pottery Night'?
Naughty Pottery Night is a one-time event hosted by Stellwagen Beer Company in Marshfield, and taught by South Shore Pottery Shop. This frisky and fun adults-only night will happen on Wednesday, March 8th, and will kick off at 6:30 PM.
'Naughty Pottery Night' Event Details
- WHERE: Stellwagen Beer Company ( 100 Enterprise Drive, Marshfield, MA )
- WHEN: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
- TIME: 6:30 PM
- COST: $10 per person (Pay your studio fee to secure your seat, pay pottery cost in-person)
- Included in studio fee: paint, clear glazing and kiln firing, designs
- TICKETS: To learn how to purchase tickets, visit South Shore Pottery Shop's official website at: https://www.southshorepotteryshop.com/workshops-and-events
- MORE INFORMATION: For more information, visit South Shore Pottery Shop's official website at: https://www.southshorepotteryshop.com/workshops-and-events
