Adults-Only "Naughty Pottery Night" Coming to Marshfield

Photo by South Shore Pottery Shop

(MARSHFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS) Enjoy a fun night out with friends that promises to keep you laughing the entire time! A local establishment has teamed up with South Shore Pottery Shop to put on an adults-only event that will have event attendees coming home with art that may be considered a bit risque!

Photo by South Shore Pottery Shop

What is 'Naughty Pottery Night'?

This 21+ event invites you to arrive with an idea, ready to create, or if you show up a bit unsure, no worries- South Shore Pottery Shop's teacher will help you brainstorm! Silkscreens and design transfers will be available for you to use!

Pieces to choose from will include:

Planters

Platters

Plates

Mugs

& More!

"Nothing beats laughter! You will certainly get that at this event. A night of laughter, a night to create, a night to socialize. Get the girls together, for a fun night out! These events sell out, so get your seats today" - South Shore Pottery Shop

Photo by South Shore Pottery Shop

When is 'Naughty Pottery Night'?

Naughty Pottery Night is a one-time event hosted by Stellwagen Beer Company in Marshfield, and taught by South Shore Pottery Shop. This frisky and fun adults-only night will happen on Wednesday, March 8th, and will kick off at 6:30 PM.

Photo by South Shore Pottery Shop

'Naughty Pottery Night' Event Details

WHERE: Stellwagen Beer Company ( 100 Enterprise Drive, Marshfield, MA )

Stellwagen Beer Company ( 100 Enterprise Drive, Marshfield, MA ) WHEN: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 TIME: 6:30 PM

6:30 PM COST: $10 per person (Pay your studio fee to secure your seat, pay pottery cost in-person)

$10 per person (Pay your studio fee to secure your seat, pay pottery cost in-person) Included in studio fee: paint, clear glazing and kiln firing, designs

TICKETS: To learn how to purchase tickets, visit South Shore Pottery Shop's official website at: https://www.southshorepotteryshop.com/workshops-and-events

To learn how to purchase tickets, visit South Shore Pottery Shop's official website at: https://www.southshorepotteryshop.com/workshops-and-events MORE INFORMATION: For more information, visit South Shore Pottery Shop's official website at: https://www.southshorepotteryshop.com/workshops-and-events

Photo by Grant Durr on Unsplash

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Community?

If you'd rather start your week feeling more connected to your community than be disappointed it's Monday, sign up for my free newsletter, Community Connections!