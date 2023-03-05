How Did This Baby Seal Become Stranded on a Backroad in Massachusetts?

Why did the seal cross the road? To get to the other tide! Photo by Duxbury Beach Operations / Twitter @BeachDuxbury

On March 4, 2023, Duxbury Beach Operations revealed that a baby seal had been found stranded on a backroad near Duxbury Beach. Stopped in his tracks, this baby seal's adventure on the shore ended abruptly after being spotted. The little guy who found himself lost and far from home is a gray seal, otherwise known as a halichoerus grypus.

Why Did The Baby Seal Become Stranded?

According to the New England Aquarium, it is "completely normal for seals to haul themselves out on the shore." Why do they adventure out of the water? "Seals and sea lions share an ancestor that was exclusively terrestrial. Their physiological evolution has left traces and they must return to land for some of their activities. Amphibious in nature, seals split their life cycle between land and sea." explains the non-profit Whales Online.

What Happened To The Baby Seal?

According to Duxbury Beach Operations, the baby who was found stranded was helped by multiple organizations. Beach Rangers responded to the situation along with Marine Mammal Rescue, and the group was able to work together to move the baby seal back to the beach successfully. Duxbury Beach Operations has since reported the happy news that the baby seal has made its way back to the ocean!

Marine Mammal hotline number is (617)688-6872 if ever needed.





Who Is Marine Mammal Rescue?

Seacoast Science Center's Marine Mammal Rescue staffs a "24/7 hotline and responds to all reports of marine mammals that haul out or strand on the shore in New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts (from Essex, MA to the Maine border)."

What should you do if you spot a seal or other marine mammal on a beach? The Seacoast Science Center's Marine Mammal Rescue recommends:

Watch quietly from at least 150 feet away

Keep dogs away from the animal

Do not pour water on the animal

Do not offer the animal food or water

Do not cover the animal with a towel or blanket

Do not try to move the animal

Call 603-997-9448 and report the animal’s location, size, coloring, and behavior.

