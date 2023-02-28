Everything You Need To Know: Hull's St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl

Photo by Drew Farwell on Unsplash

(HULL, MASSACHUSETTS) If you're looking to have a good time while getting away from the big city craziness, why not take a trip across Boston Harbor to the seaside town of Hull, Massachusetts?

Regarded as the smallest town in Plymouth County and the fourth smallest town in the state, this adorable picturesque community has just announced it'll be hosting a pub crawl. This festive celebration will happen on St. Patrick's Day- but it has a fun twist!

Hull might be a tiny town, but this year they'll pull out all the big tricks by hosting their largest St. Patrick's Day celebration ever! In addition to all the fun event's they already had planned, they've added yet another adult activity that St. Patty's Day lovers won't want to miss- a pub crawl with a twist!

What's that twist? This pub crawl will include swag, cash prizes, and will donate money to charity thanks to everyone's participation! The best part is that this will be a safe pub crawl, as transportation is provided at Jo's Nautical.

The cost is $30 per person, and you will either be asked to assemble or will join a team of 13 members! Each team will pick a charity, and the proceeds will be donated to that charity. But- space is limited, so be sure to reach out to Bill (phone number posted here on the Facebook post) to reserve your spot.

Hull's 2023 St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl Participating Establishments

Jo's Nautical (transportation provided)

Sandbar

Daddy's

The Parrot

Paragon

Boardwalk

and possibly more!

Hull's 2023 St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl Event Details

PLEASE NOTE: Space is limited, text or call "Bill" at the number provided on the photo above or the Facebook post here to be included in the pub crawl!

WHERE: Hull, Massachusetts

WHEN: St. Patrick's Day - Friday, March 17, 2023

TIME: 5 - 9 PM

DETAILS: Team of 13, pick a charity, all proceeds go to charity of your choice

COST: $30 per person

