Laugh-Out-Loud Hilarious: 'The Comedy Of Errors' Opens This Week!

(SAUGUS, MASSACHUSETTS) The Theatre Company of Saugus has announced their winter-season show, The Comedy of Errors, starts this Friday- and it's one play you won't want to miss!

Group photo of the faces behind 'The Comedy of Errors' presented by the Theatre Company of Saugus Photo by Theatre Company of Saugus / Facebook

Meet The Faces Behind 'The Comedy Of Errors'

The Theatre Company of Saugus is a community theatre group serving Saugus, Massachusetts, and surrounding communities. The Theatre Company of Saugus has been posting behind-the-scenes photos, giving us a glimpse of what goes into putting on the show- from actors practicing their sword fighting to laughter between cast members.

The director of 'The Comedy Of Errors' is Francine Davis, and the stage manager is Lauren Lyon. The cast of 'The Comedy Of Errors' has been announced as follows:

Antipholus of Syracuse … Bryan Deroo

Dromio of Syracuse … Vi Patch

Antipholus of Ephesus … Ryan Marchant

Dromio of Ephesus … Billy Jenkins

Adriana … Amanda Flicop

Luciana … Kaycee Renée Wilson

Egeon, Dr. Pinch … Roland “Boot” Boutwell

Duke, Balthazar … David Lee Vincent

Abbess … Kathy Rapino

Map Seller, Officer … John Leonard

Foreign Merchant … Olga Karasik-Updike

Angelo … Larry Segel

Courtesan … Shelove Duperier

Nell … Amanda Doucette

Jailer … Jeff Bliss

Headsman … Jack Wickwire

Bryan Deroo as Antipholus of Syracuse and Olga Karasik-Updike as the Foreign Merchant practice their sword fighting in rehearsal. Photo by Theatre Company of Saugus

What is 'The Comedy Of Errors' About?

The Comedy of Errors is one of William Shakespeare’s most popular plays. The comedy is described as "laugh out loud hilarious and filled with crazy talented people," by Kaycee Renée Wilson, who is performing as Luciana in the play.

"The Comedy of Errors is a farce about two sets of identical twins who were separated in a shipwreck shortly after birth. Now adults, Antipholus of Syracuse and his servant, Dromio of Syracuse, arrive in the town of Ephesus, which happens to be where their long-lost twins, Antipholus of Ephesus and Dromio of Ephesus, live. When the Syracusan twins encounter the friends and families of their siblings, a series of mishaps based on mistaken identity result in wrongful beatings, a near-seduction, the arrest of the Ephesian twins, and false accusations of infidelity, theft, madness, and demonic possession." - Theatre Company of Saugus

The Theatre Company of Saugus has revealed there will be six performances over two weekends- so be sure to grab your tickets to William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors presented by the Theatre Company of Saugus!

Photo by Theatre Company of Saugus

Theatre Company of Saugus Presents 'The Comedy Of Errors'

WHEN: March 3-5, 10-12

March 3-5, 10-12 Friday - 3 March 2023 at 8:00 PM



Saturday - 4 March at 8:00 PM



Sunday - 5 March at 2:00 PM matinee



Friday - 10 March 2023 at 8:00 PM



Saturday - 11 March at 8:00 PM



Sunday - 12 March at 2:00 PM matinee

WHERE: Saugus American Legion Post 210 (44 Taylor Street, Saugus, MA 01906)

Saugus American Legion Post 210 (44 Taylor Street, Saugus, MA 01906) COST:

$24 for adults when paid at the door



$22 for youth, seniors, students, veterans when paid at the door



$21 for adults when paid in advance online



$19 for youth, seniors, students. veterans when paid in advance online

TICKETS: Tickets at the door or tcsaugus.org/tickets (see details below)

Tickets at the door or tcsaugus.org/tickets (see details below) Advance online sales , using any major credit card, close four hours before the curtain time.



If available, seats can be purchased at the door, using cash, check, Venmo, or PayPal, but no credit cards.

MORE INFORMATION: For the most up-to-date information, visit https://tcsaugus.org/

Photo by Monica Silvestre

