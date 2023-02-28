Don't Miss This Prehistoric Dinosaur Experience Coming to New England!

Photo by Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village

(PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND) Take your family on a prehistoric adventure they'll never forget without leaving New England! The Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village has announced Dinosaurs Among Us, a new "walk-through experience that transports you to a world of prehistoric wonder."

Dinosaurs are roaring to life this spring! Photo by Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village

What is The 'Dinosaurs Among Us' Experience?

The Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village invites you to take an adventure back in time in this immersive, walk-through experience that includes nearly 60 life-size animatronic dinosaurs and so many entertaining activities to explore! These family-friendly activities include:

Walking dino rides

Dino-themed selfie stations

Hands-on fossil dig stations

Meet and greets with baby dinosaurs

Don't forget, after checking out their ancestors, be sure to stop by the modern dinosaur descendants at the zoo- birds!

"Enjoy interactive bird shows, happening daily (weather permitting) and make wild discoveries as you get an up-close look at falcons, macaws, owls, and more." - Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village

Photo by Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village

When is 'Dinosaurs Among Us' Opening?

The Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village announced that "dinosaurs are roaring to life this spring" and that the opening of this family-friendly walk-through experience will be on April 7th! The experience will run for just over four months, concluding on August 17th.

Photo by Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village

How Much Does 'Dinosaurs Among Us' Cost?

This experience will not be included in the admission cost, as Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village reveals on their website that "a separate ticket is required for the Dinosaurs Among Us exhibit, it is not included with Zoo admission and can be purchased online or on-site."

The zoo states on its website:

"Proceeds from Dinosaurs Among Us support the Zoo’s ongoing animal care, education programs and conservation initiatives. Thank you for helping us save wildlife and wild places!" - Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village

Take an adventure back in time! Photo by Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village

Dinosaurs Among Us Exhibit Details

WHERE: Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village (1000 Elmwood Ave, Providence, RI 02907

Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village (1000 Elmwood Ave, Providence, RI 02907 WHEN: Opening April 7, 2023 through August 17, 2023

Opening April 7, 2023 through August 17, 2023 COST:

TICKETS:

MORE INFORMATION: To learn more about the Dinosaurs Among Us exhibit, be sure to check out the Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village's official website at https://www.rwpzoo.org/dinosaurs/

Photo by Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village

