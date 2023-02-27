6 Exciting Places to Throw Axes in Massachusetts

Photo by Dmitriy Frantsev on Unsplash

(MASSACHUSETTS) Axe throwing is an impressive sport that has been around since the 19th century and has gained popularity in America recently. Axe throwing in an entertainment setting was first introduced in 2011 by the Backyard Axe Throwing League in Toronto, Canada. It quickly gained popularity, and axe-throwing spots began popping up all across North America.

This fun hobby, which is even a daily show at the Canada Pavilion in Epcot, can now be enjoyed at many locations throughout Massachusetts! Whether you want to see what the fuss is all about or just need to blow off some steam, check out these six spots in Massachusetts where you can try axe throwing out for yourself!

1) Crazy Axes (Hanover)

Crazy Axes prides itself in being the "first Axe throwing venue on the South Shore!" Crazy Axes features "17 targets of Axe throwing fun in over 6,000 square feet" and also advertises "7 lanes of state-of-the-art Arcade style projection targets that score your axe for you!"

The Hanover axe-throwing spot also features a "variety of games to choose from," making Crazy Axes "great for family nights out!"

"We have 10 lanes in our newly expanded space that offer standard WATL (World Axe Throwing League – yes like on ESPN) that GLOW on Friday and Saturday nights for a fun Retro date night." - Crazy Axes

WHERE: 228 Columbia Rd, Hanover, MA 02339

228 Columbia Rd, Hanover, MA 02339 WEBSITE: www.crazy-axes.com

2) Revolution Axe Throwing (Everett)

Revolution Axe Throwing is "Boston’s premier axe throwing venue." They believe "in the power of axe throwing to spice up your night out, throw a memorable party, or impress your colleagues." If you'd rather stay closer to home, Revolution Axe Throwing also offers a mobile option for those looking to spice up an event with a fun activity! Their axe-throwing trailer brings everything you'll need to enjoy the sport.

WHERE: 73 Norman St, Everett, MA 02149

73 Norman St, Everett, MA 02149 WEBSITE: www.revolutionaxe.com

3) House Of Hatchets (Hyannis)

Whether you're a visitor vacationing on the Cape or a local who is sick of the vacationers, you're invited to blow off some steam at the House Of Hatchets located in Hyannis. You won't get bored here- as House Of Hatchets gives you many throwing options, from axes and knives to arrows!

"More exciting than a book club & safer than fight club." - House Of Hatchets

WHERE: 489 Bearses Way, Hyannis, MA 02601

489 Bearses Way, Hyannis, MA 02601 WEBSITE: www.capecodaxe.com

4) Wicked Axe (Haverhill)

Wicked Axe offers both "dining and entertainment." If you come hungry, you'll be greeted by an "assortment of wood-fired dining and dessert options," and if you're thirsty, "hand-crafted mixed drinks, draft beers, and a selection of wine."

For those coming for the fun, Wicked Axe invites you to enjoy an "exhilarating axe throwing session with one of our highly skilled coaches, play a round of golf while in the comfort of our climate-controlled club, challenge a friend to a game of darts, enjoy a night of board games with friends, or simply relax in our lodge-style lounge."

WHERE: 721 S Main St, Haverhill, MA 01835

721 S Main St, Haverhill, MA 01835 WEBSITE: www.wicked-axe.com

5) Far Shot Worcester (Worcester)

Far Shot Worcester offers you a place to host a team-building party or a great date night- and they have activities ranging from axes to archery! Whether you want to meet new friends through joining a league or want to enjoy a family game night with the weekend deals, if you're looking for fun in Worcester, be sure to check out Far Shot Worcester.

WHERE: 44 Front St #110, Worcester, MA 01608

44 Front St #110, Worcester, MA 01608 WEBSITE: www.farshot.net/axe-throwing-worcester

6) Stumpy's Hatchet House (Fall River)

Stumpy's Hatchet House has recently announced they're a 2022 Titan Award winner for Company & Organization in Entertainment- so there is no need to doubt if they know how to have a good time! Stumpy's Hatchet House wants you to have the best axe-throwing experience as possible without breaking the bank- their prices begin at $15 per person per hour (be sure to check their website for the most up-to-date pricing)!

"Primitive and organic, this sport suits those who love adventure and seek a release. Get back to the basics & grab some friends to experience the thrill of hatchet throwing at Stumpy’s Hatchet House…" - Stumpy's Hatchet House

WHERE: 75 Ferry St, Fall River, MA 02721

75 Ferry St, Fall River, MA 02721 WEBSITE: www.stumpyshh.com

